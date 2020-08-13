The Round Barn Theatre Presents INTO THE WOODS

Into the Woods will begin performances August 20.

The Round Barn Theatre at the newly re-named Barns at Nappanee presents Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods as the second show in the 2020 season.

Under the direction of Artistic Director, Bethany Crawford, Into the Woods follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey "into the woods" to break the curse. Everyone's wishes are granted, but not everything turns out as expected.

Performances begin on Thursday, August 20 at 7:30pm, and continue through October 17. The performance schedule includes 7:30pm performances on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2:00pm performances on Saturday and Sunday. Performances will be held at The Round Barn Theatre at The Barns at Nappanee, located at 1600 W Market St, Nappanee, IN 46550. Ticket prices range from $15.00-$32.00, with $59.95 dinner packages available for dining at the Lasalle Farm and Table restaurant on property.

The Round Barn Theatre welcomes back Nappanee native, Caleb Shaw (Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf), and his wife Jaclyn (The Baker's Wife) who have been featured performers in lead roles such as Sven & Ana in Frozen and Rapunzel & Flynn Ryder on main stage shows at DisneyLand in California for the past several years.

In a recent interview, Caleb said, "I said to my wife, 'Would we rather sit at home for three months doing probably nothing, or would we rather go do a show that we would love to do and visit family?' It was kind of a no-brainer."

The cast also includes RBT alumni Ryan Schisler in the role of Narrator/Mysterious man, Molly Hill (Little Red Riding Hood) as choreographer and coming off his recent role of Noah in Land That I Love, Finegan Elliott as Jack. With music directed by Paul Thompson, Stage Manager Alex Price (formerly Artistic Director of the 574 Theatre), and several new faces in lead roles including California natives Matthew Ollson and Erin Tierney as The Baker and Cinderella, you won't want to miss this exciting new production that the whole family can enjoy!

