The Round Barn Theatre Opens 2020 Season with an Original Production, LAND THAT I LOVE

The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres is proud to present an all original production in The Round Barn Theatre. Land That I Love is a fun filled adventure, telling the story of Indiana. Laugh at the origins of the name Hoosier, enjoy the folk lore tales of Johnny Appleseed and young Abe Linclon, and celebrate the funny names of the small town festivals and traditions we hold dear. Fun, laughs and nostalgia abound as we take you on a "Hoosier" journey about the amazing way our diverse "Hoosier Quilt" allows the spirit of Indiana to shine as the beautiful 19th star waving proudly on Old Glory. Written by Round Barn Theater staff production writer, Bethany Crawford with Music and lyrics by Round Barn Theatre Artistic Director, Christy Stutzman.

The production was scheduled to open June 16, 2020, however, due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County, the opening date has been postponed to June 26. Owners Marlin & Christy Stutzman said, "After learning of a new spike in Covid cases in Elkhart County, and in response to our County leaders recommendations, we want to take extra precaution as we plan to re-open, and so we have decided to postpone the opening of our first show until Friday, June 26th at 50% capacity. We know that the people of Elkhart County have worked together to protect each other in a pro-active, common sense approach to health and economic liberty. While this new development is disappointing, we want to emphasize our dedication to putting the health and safety of our community and our employees first and foremost."

Land That I Love will be directed by Managing Director and Round Barn Theatre alum Ryan Schisler. Patrons may recognize Ryan from his credits on and off stage, most recently as Gaston in Beauty and The Beast in 2019. Ryan is thrilled to be returning to a place he has called home for the past 7 years and would like to thank Marlin and Christy Stutzman for their trust and bringing him back. The production team also includes Production Stage Manager and Props Designer, Rose Goyette; Sound and Lighting Designer, Tim Parsons; Costume Designer, Colleen Ohler; and Music Director and Orchestrator John Coates. Serving double duty for this production are set Designer, Alex Price and choreographer, Molly Hill - who will also be performing in the production. Rounding out the rest of the cast are Indiana natives Cameron Ponce, RBT alum Dave Kempher, RBT alum Sarah Holaway, and long time RBT favorite Pam Gunterman.

A complete show schedule, ticket availability and reservations can be found by calling the Box Office at (800) 800-4942 extension 213 or online at thebarnsatnappanee.com. Theatre tickets can be combined with LsSalle Farm & Table's Farm Feast.

The remaining 2020 Round Barn Theatre schedule includes Into the Woods and a brand new original, Broadway style musical production, A Musical Christmas Carol: Charles Dickens' Classic Tale.

LaSalle Farm & Table is open Thursday-Saturday 11am-8pm, serving the Farm Feast and à la carte dining. Sunday Brunch is served from 10am-2pm.

