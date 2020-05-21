The Civic Theatre Announces New Outdoor Venues For EMMA, XANADU, And MATILDA

The Civic Theatre has announced new outdoor venues for its upcoming productions of EMMA, XANADU, And MATILDA.

"The show must go on -- safely.

After months of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to announce dates for a modified summer lineup that includes Emma, Xanadu the Musical, and Matilda the Musical.

These three productions, previously scheduled to be performed on the Civic's indoor stages, will now be performed at outdoor spaces within South Bend's Leeper and Howard Parks thanks to a partnership with South Bend Venues Parks & Arts. The new outdoor venues will allow for additional social distancing between individuals and family units than an indoor theatre setting, allowing patrons to enjoy the entertainment while minimizing the spread of the virus.

We know that the arts can be healing, and that the South Bend Civic Theatre will bring light and joy to our community following such a dark and difficult time. Still, the health and safety of our patrons and the greater South Bend community is our top priority.

In addition to moving the performances outside and limiting the number of tickets available, the South Bend Civic Theatre will be providing Personal Protective Equipment to patrons and following sanitation and cleaning guidelines established by the CDC.

The South Bend Civic Theatre will take the following measures to ensure the safety of guests at the outdoor performances:

Social distancing will be enforced with a mandatory six-feet of space between each individual or family unit.

Hand sanitizer will be provided.

Face masks will be distributed as needed.

Temperatures will be checked at the gate.

Surfaces will be wiped down between each performance.

We will continue monitoring this ever changing situation and provide updates as needed. Previously purchased tickets to these shows will be honored, and the Box Office will be in touch with details.

EMMA

WHEN: July 17-19, July 22-26

WHERE: Ziegler Outdoor Amphitheater at Leeper Park, 907 Riverside Dr, South Bend, IN 46616

COST: Free, but ticketed. (Existing ticket holders will be offered premium seating).

XANADU



WHEN: Aug. 14-16, Aug. 19-23

WHERE: Howard Park's Tire Rack Pond, 219 S. St Louis Blvd.

COST: $22 General | $27 Premium

MATILDA

WHEN: Sept. 18-20

WHERE: Howard Park's Inovateus Solar Event Lawn, 219 S. St Louis Blvd.

COST: $15 Under-18 | $22 General | $27 Premium"

