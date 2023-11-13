The Cat Theatre Welcomes Ashley Nicole Soprano For Holiday Performances

The performances will be November 30 at 2:30 pm and December 1 at 7:30 pm.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

The Cat Theatre Welcomes Ashley Nicole Soprano For Holiday Performances
The Cat Theatre Welcomes Ashley Nicole Soprano For Holiday Performances

This holiday season, you have the chance to experience the amazing vocal talent of Ashley Nicole Soprano. Ashley Nicole Soprano will be performing at The Cat Theatre in Carmel for two magical shows.

Ashley Nicole Soprano is genre fluid. Having been trained in Classical music, she performs Classical Crossover and ranges from songs by Patsy Cline to Josh Groban to Broadway tunes.

Growing up in Fishers, IN, Ashley Nicole Soprano moved to Charleston where she trained for three years in Classical Voice.

Upon returning to Indiana, she studied at Butler University, and had the opportunity to perform in two operas – Elixir of Love and The Barber of Seville with Projekt:Opera in Fishers. Since that time, she has carved her own niche that allows her to perform almost daily for a variety of audiences.

Ashley Nicole Soprano offers a fresh unique sound. Her versatility allows her to make a song her own no matter the genre. Those at her performances have described her as ‘spellbinding' while offering up her own ‘sound'.

During the fall, Ashley Nicole Soprano participated in the Worldwide Classical Crossover Magazine “Classical Crossover Star” competition, where she placed in the top-6 semi-finals internationally. Her music can be heard on Apple Music and Spotify where she has released her latest album Holiday and debut EP Introducing Ashley Nicole Soprano. She also shares her music videos on YouTube.

Ashley Nicole Soprano is joined this year by singer and actor Ashton Wolf. Wolf is a high energy performer having played in venues across the country including the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. As a solo artist Wolf is one of the premiere dueling piano performers in the country.

Having known Wolf for years, the two have been looking to merge their talents in a special project. Wolf is typically more rock and roll, so as the two come together, the songs this year promise to be an eclectic mix of traditional, fun and dramatic.

Expect to hear songs from Ashley Nicole Soprano and Ashton Wolf on their own, as well as several duets. Songs range from traditional carols such as “Oh, Holy Night” to modern adaptions like “Mary, did you Know?” Other songs include “The Christmas Waltz”, “Sleighride”, “Baby, it's Cold Outside” and “I'll be home for Christmas”.

Ashton will perform his version of The Grinch story and song, while Ashley Nicole Soprano will sing her own arrangement of “Carol of the Bells”. The two will also perform a song written by Ashton's songwriter sister Barbara Cullen entitled “Comin' Home”. This family-friendly and fun show even features a snowball fight!

Get your tickets now for the November 30 and December 1 performances. While you appreciate Ashley Nicole Soprano's honest and down-to-earth spirit, you'll be blown away by her rich and powerful vocals.

Get your tickets by going online to Click Here or https://thecat.biz




