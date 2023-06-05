THE MUSIC OF LA CASA AZUL: The Story Of Artist Frida Kahlo Comes to The Palladium

Gregory Glade Hancock and the Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will be producing The Music of La Casa Azul with The Carmel Symphony Orchestra for one night only! This amazing performance, created by Gregory Glade Hancock himself, is August 5, 2023 at 7 pm at The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Inspired by the life of Mexican Artist Frida Kahlo, La Casa Azul is an award-winning masterpiece featuring an original score by Carmel resident Gregory Glade Hancock with lyrics by Kate Ayers and Hancock. Orchestration by Nicholas Cline.

La Casa Azul is an original full-length musical which first premiered in 2015 at The Tarkington and then presented again at The Phoenix in 2019 for 12 performances. A documentary about La Casa Azul was created by WFYI and won a Regional Emmy Award in 2016. A studio recording of the music was produced in 2014-2015 at The Lodge in Indianapolis.

The music in this production is incredible as it tells the life story of Kahlo. The best way to appreciate this music is to hear it in a live concert version. GHDT has hired the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, directed by the powerful and talented Janna Hymes.

This is the first time a concert version will be presented focusing solely on the dynamic and multilayered orchestral and sung-through music. The music of La Casa Azul will take the audiences on an inspirational journey of Kahlo's remarkable life. Featured pieces in the full-length, two-hour concert include “Everything Changes,” “Through Your Eyes,” “Murdered by Life,” “A Necklace of Thorns,” “I am Home” and “The Funeral.”

“Orchestrally, the music is near perfection. Its thorough attentions to mood, setting and emotion are a strong feature of the work.” – Ken Klingenmeier, A SEAT ON THE AISLE, 2019.

“The show is sung through and is more an operetta than a traditional musical. At times sweeping and grand, I heard elements of Corrido, Ranchera, Mariachi and classical music in the lush score. It also has a Sondheim quality reminiscent of “Sunday in the Park with George,” making it poignant and mesmerizing. A truly sensational masterpiece.” – Tom Alvarez, ON THE AISLE, 2019.

A cast of vocalists from the local community and the dancers of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will be featured. Staging will be directed by NYC Director and Playwright Georgina Escobar with vocal direction by Tammy Anderson.

The Music of La Casa Azul is presented in partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in Indianapolis. It is being sponsored by Diamond Glassworks, Indianapolis and is being supported by the AW Clowes Foundation and The City of Carmel.

“This concert will be wonderful for Carmel and Central Indiana! All local talent presenting a work in a beautiful Carmel venue! Truly once-in-a-lifetime,” said Gregory. “This is truly a dream come true for me.”

Artist Mirvia Sol Eckert of Indianapolis created “Looking Within,” a painting that inspired the La Casa Azul production branding.