"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" Premieres November 1 at South Bend Civic Theatre.

Christopher John Francis Boone possesses extraordinary abilities. He is fascinated by outer space and does high-level "maths" in his head... for fun! These abilities are coupled with a struggle to communicate in the same way as those around him.

But, when his neighbor's dog is mysteriously murdered, Christopher decides to take on the case. This investigation takes him on an epic journey where he defies expectations and unearths long buried secrets.

Based on the 2003 novel by Mark Haddon of the same name and adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is the winner of 5 Tony awards, including the 2015 Award for Best Play.

For more information visit: http://sbct.org/





