Spend An Evening With Lillian Baxter at Phoenix Theatre Sept 17 & 18

The wildly talented and incredibly entertaining John Vessels brings his well-known character Lillian Baxter to Phoenix Theatre for two nights only! In this whirlwind one-act, Lillian chronicles her career from MGM to television to obscurity as she ponders love and a life shared with seven gay ex-husbands. Part cabaret song cycle and part one-woman show, An Evening with Lillian Baxter hasn't been seen in Indianapolis for more than six years. John Vessels and partner Jay Schwandt-music director, piano player, and co-writer on Baxter-have travelled this and four other Lillian creations around the country, playing to great reception and large crowds. With the grace of the Church Lady and the talent of Francis Gumm, An Evening with Lillian Baxter is not to be missed!

Vessels features in Phoenix Theatre's season opener The Legend of Georgia McBride and will be seen later this season in Winston's Big Day: A Very Phoenix Xmas 14. Jay Schwandt is a professor at Ball State University in Muncie, IN and will serve as the music director for Winston's Big Day.

Tickets are just $25 for this two-night only performance, September 17 & 18 at 7:30pm. Visit PhoenixTheatre.org or call the Box Office at 317-635-7529 to get your tickets now!





Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You