South Bend Civic Theatre Encourages Sharing Work Via #CIVICLIGHT

South Bend Civic Theatre is encouraging people to submit work via their new campaign, #CIVICLIGHT.

Read the full statement below:

The theatre community is collectively feeling a seismic loss related to the current COVID-19 situation.

Not only are we facing the loss of revenue from shows that have been postponed or canceled, but our artists and audiences have also been robbed of the experience of live theatre for the time being.

At the South Bend Civic Theatre, we are fortunate that many of our shows can be rescheduled. But for high school students and some other theatres, rescheduling just won't be possible.

Auditions. Running lines. Building the set. Hours (and hours) of rehearsals. The excitement, anticipation, and nerves of opening night. All that hard work went by the wayside when COVID-19 hit the U.S.

Just because we can't gather in person doesn't mean we can't celebrate the talented performers in our community.

The South Bend Civic Theatre is inviting the public to upload short video clips of their work - whether it's a monologue from a play, a show choir tune or even a painting they're working on. Videos should be posted on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #CIVICLIGHT or can be sent to the South Bend Civic Theatre at bit.ly/civiclight.

The #CIVICLIGHT website will be a virtual stage for people to gather while they're self-isolating. Let's maintain some social connection during this strange time of social distancing.

Would you mind passing this along to any artists you know who may be seeking a creative outlet during this unsettling time? We could all use a bright spot in the days and weeks ahead.

Be well and shine on.

(P.S. Our Box Office is closed through March 30. Check our website for updates regarding upcoming shows and other announcements.)





