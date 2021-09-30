Rock Garage to Present ROCK THE LOT This Weekend

Rock Garage is inviting the public to once again "Rock the Lot" at their Castleton, IN location. This event will take place October 3, 2021. Twenty to twenty-five Rock Garage bands will take the stage in this event which runs from 1 to 9 p.m.

This event is a free tailgate event. It takes place in the parking lot outside of Rock Garage. Those who enjoy live bands are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, bring their own food and drink, and plan to hang out for a day of great music.

The bands feature members of all ages, so old and young, adults and children are encouraged to attend. The Rock Garage facility will be open during this event for restroom use and to tour the facility. Check out this great video!

Rock Garage prides itself on being all-inclusive. Opportunities are for any age group, child or adult, and any skill set. "You can be an aspiring musician or have been playing for a long time. You don't need to be a seasoned musician. If you just love singing Karaoke and want to take it to the next level, you'll be a perfect fit for us," explained Dave Foellinger, co-owner of Rock Garage.

Rock the Lot events are a fun opportunity to learn more about the options offered. Rock Garage staff and owners will be available to answer questions and explain different membership options. You can see photos and videos of many of these performances on their Facebook page and Youtube. August Rock the Lot photos and videos are also posted, so you can see what you have to look forward to on October 3.

Rock Garage bands play all around the Indianapolis area. In the past, bands have performed on classic stages like The Vogue, at Carburation Day and in festivals such as the recent Indy Arts Festival.

Come out and Rock the Lot on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 8115 Center Run Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250 to learn for yourself what Rock Garage is all about and have a really great time! You may reach out to Rock Garage at (317) 610-0111 or on their website at rockgaragemusic.com.