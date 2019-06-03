Phoenix Theatre Opens WHITE CITY MURDER June 14th

Murder! Mischief! Comedy! Original music highlights this hilarious and terrifying tale of America's first serial killer and an infamous murder at the 1893 World's Fair. It's Ben Asaykwee. it's Amanda Hummer, it's gruesome, it's thrilling, it's hysterical, and has an Indianapolis connection! What more could you ask for?

Ben Asaykwee's White City Murder is a new two-person musical exploring the life of H. H. Holmes through the eyes of the Columbian Exposition of 1893, otherwise known as the Chicago World's Fair. In two acts, the play includes over 30 characters, all played by two actors as they sing and dance their way through the life story one of the nation's most deadly murderers.

H.H. Holmes is one of the first documented serial killers in the United States. Also, a bigamist and con artist, Holmes is widely known for opening a hotel specifically designed to carry out his grisly acts near the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. The city of Indianapolis is also tied in with the murderer, as two of his last victims' remains were found in Irvington after his capture.

White City Murder chronicles the life of Holmes with dramatization and music by playwright and composer Ben Asaykwee, known for other dark contributions to Indy theatre including Cabaret Poe, ZirkusGrimm, The Donner Party Opera, and Perry Haughter. However, Asaykwee has stepped out of the box while composing the music for White City Murder and written the entire score to be performed utilizing audio loop machines. Not only will the two performers play all the characters in the show, but they also act as the orchestra, singing over their own voices for every song.

White City Murder runs June 13-July 7, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Opening Night is Friday, June 14. Tickets are $33-39, available at the Box Office by calling 317-635-7529 or visiting PhoenixTheatre.org.





