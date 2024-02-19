Linda Purl Brings THIS COULD BE THE START to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael Next Month

Linda Purl has captivated millions of fans with her Broadway performances, her iconic television roles, as well as made for TV movies. Now she is coming to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael for one night only of incredible music with her show This Could be the Start.

Linda Purl is known for her running roles on the iconic television series Happy Days (as Fonzie’s girlfriend), The Office (as Pam Beesly’s mother), Matlock (as Ben Matlock’s daughter) and currently plays a recurring character alongside real-life partner Patrick Duffy on The Bold and the Beautiful. She also has starred in a repertoire of over 45 made-for-TV movies. She has enjoyed a robust, ongoing theatre career on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally and with international tours. Broadway credits include Getting and Spending and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Purl launched her jazz music career after leaving Matlock. She has released several albums of music, including her latest, This Could be the Start, featuring Jazz pianist Tedd Firth.

Firth’s piano career began at an early age, with his piano lessons beginning at age 5. He obtained a BM in jazz piano performance from William Paterson University, then an MM degree from the Manhattan School of Music. Firth performs and records in several styles, specializing as an accompanist for vocalists. He has appeared in concert with some of the biggest stars on Broadway and in the Jazz world, including: Maureen McGovern, Michael Feinstein, Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole, Lucie Arnaz, Lee Ann Womack, Faith Prince and Melissa Errico, to name a few. He has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Blue Note and Feinstein's/54 Below. Numerous national appearances include a performance at the White House. As an arranger/orchestrator, Tedd's work has been performed by most major American symphony orchestras, as well as by Bernadette Peters and Liza Minnelli. Purl herself is very excited to be coming to Central Indiana for this show. “The incredible Jazz pianist Tedd Firth and I are very much looking forward to coming to Carmel, Indiana to play Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael. We will be playing doing tunes mostly from our latest album This Could be the Start. We hope to see you there.” Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein’s. Feinstein’s events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

