Lerner Theatre Will Reopen With THE SOUND OF MUSIC Next Month

The production begins on October 8.

Sep. 17, 2020  

The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart will reopen with a production of The Sound of Music, beginning October 8.

When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain. But they soon discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis and they all must attempt a narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://thelerner.com/event/the-sound-of-music/2020-10-08/.

After several months of being shut down due to the outbreak of COVID-19, The Lerner Theatre has worked with the Elkhart County Health Department on the development of new protocols and safety procedures to ensure a safe event for show goers.

Learn more about the safety protocols here.


