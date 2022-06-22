LEGALLY BLONDE and THE FOUR PHANTOMS Added to The Morris Performing Arts Center 2022-23 Broadway Season

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, has announced that LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL will join the 2022-2023 Broadway in South Bend Series along with the Add-On production of THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT.

The 22-23 Broadway Season now includes the following touring productions:

FOUR SHOW SERIES:

• COME FROM AWAY, Nov. 29-Dec. 4, 2022

• FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Feb. 3-5, 2023

• LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL, March 17-19, 2023

• DEAR EVAN HANSEN, April 25-30, 2023

SERIES ADD-ONS:

• THE BOOK OF MORMON, Oct. 14-15, 2022

• THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, November 5, 2022

Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInSouthBend.com. Information about each recently added Broadway production can be found below.

THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT

November 5, 2022

Morris Performing Arts Center

An extravagant celebration of the iconic music of Broadway and more, The Four Phantoms In Concert brings together four Phantoms from the Tony Award-winning The Phantom of the Opera for an unforgettable night of entertainment. The Four Phantoms features an extraordinary quartet of performers, including Brent Barrett, John Cudia, Franc D'Ambrosio, and Ciarán Sheehan under the music supervision of two-time Grammy Award-winner David Caddick and music direction of Ryan Shirar.

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL

March 17-19, 2023

Morris Performing Arts Center

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde - The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.

Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde - The Musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, and lost ticket insurance. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.