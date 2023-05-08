KidsZone Returns to CarmelFest This Summer

KidsZone is a fun-filled part of the annual CarmelFest events that take place each year during the July 4th festivities in Carmel, IN. This year's CarmelFest will take place Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4, and KidsZone promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Carmel, this year's KidsZone will feature the same wide range of exciting activities for the kids as in year's past, but will include awesome new activities for the entire family.

"We truly want the KidsZone to be an enjoyable experience for all who attend. This year, we have a larger selection of rides then we have had in past years and a great stage line-up featuring performances tailored to kids. We hope this year's KidsZone will be an amazing experience for families to enjoy together," said Christine Zoccola, co-chair of KidsZone.

Older kiddos will have fun on the Ballistic Swing and the Pirates Revenge. For the younger crowd, there's the Gyroscope and the Toxic Melt Down - two mechanical rides. They can also have fun on one of the many inflatables, including the Bungee Trampoline, the Obstacle Course, a rock-climbing wall and more. As in years past, Master Yoo will be presenting martial arts demonstrations during both days of the festival.

After the parade on July 4, kids should keep their eyes open for Disney Princesses and Super-Heros as they make their way around the KidsZone.

New this year, parents (and kids) can take a break in one of several resting areas - great areas to sit and cool off in the shade. There will also be a stage geared toward the 'kid' crowd. The entire family can enjoy musical acts, dance groups and more.

This is the third year that Christine Zoccola and William Howard have served as co-chairs for KidsZone. They are determined that this will be their best one yet.

"I have had the great fortune to team up with Christine on Co-Chairing the KidsZone for the last three years; this has been one of the most joyful experiences. Three years ago, Christine and I were committed to having a good experience, given the COVID restrictions at the time, in KidsZone, for all of the children, young adults and families," reflected William Howard.

"Each year since we have been dedicated to providing a KidsZone that is reflective of our community's wants and needs. We have worked diligently and tirelessly each year to not only listen to feedback from the community, but actually implement changes so that we could provide Carmel with the best experience in KidsZone."

Over their time as co-chairs, they have made changes and improvements based on what families like or didn't like. Their belief is to listen - this year's KidsZone is a culmination of all they have learned.

"It has been such an honor to Co-Chair with William for the last three years. It has been a great time and we are really looking forward to this year's CarmelFest," said Zoccola.

To make events such as KidsZone successful, volunteers are invaluable. If you would like to volunteer, visit https://www.carmelfest.net/volunteer.