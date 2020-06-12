Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Receives $15,000 Arts Grant For Production of 1776

According to Wane.com, The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has been awarded a $15,000 arts grant for its production of 1776 in early September.

The production will feature an all-female cast.

The theatre received the grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, which awarded 1,015 grants nationwide.

Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Executive/Artistic Director Phillip Colglasier explained that the grant will be allow the theater to "[use] this musical and the words of our founding fathers [to] explore women's suffrage and the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment."

Read more on Wane.com.

1776

It's the summer of 1776, and the nation is ready to declare independence... if only our founding fathers can agree to do it! 1776 follows John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson as they attempt to convince the members of the Second Continental Congress to vote for independence from the shackles of the British monarchy by signing the Declaration of Independence. The revolutionary event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledgling nation.

Purchase tickets at https://www.fwcivic.org/1776.

Related Articles Shows View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You