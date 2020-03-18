Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Cancels A COLE PORTER CELEBRATION and NOISES OFF

Due to the threat of the coronavirus, the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is following the Federal and State guidelines regarding non-essential gatherings scheduled for the next 8 weeks. The decision has been made to cancel the upcoming performances of A Cole Porter Celebration and Noises Off.

Please see the website for more information on making a donation of your ticket purchase or how to receive a refund, or use the links below:

A Cole Porter Celebration

Noises Off

The theatre says, "we appreciate your understanding as we work together as a community to meet the challenges of current events."





