Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael Welcomes ROCKET DOLL REVIEW, A Princess Tea, A Celebration Of Peggy Lee And More This Week

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael promises an amazing week of entertainment and music, along with some fantasy and fairy tales along the way.

Thursday, September 14, is Enchanté. This show is for those 21 and over. Doors open at 5:30 pm with the show starting at 7:30. Enchanté is a must-see! A burlesque show at Feinstein's. Enjoy upscale food and drinks before and during the show, and then have Rocket Doll Revue entertain you the rest of your evening.

The Rocket Doll Revue is Indianapolis' one-of-a-kind burlesque troupe founded in 2010. The Rocket Doll Revue has been delighting audiences across the country. Showcasing a dynamic variety of show-stopping talent. This troupe always provides a vibrant and unique experience. Seating is cabaret style, so bring a full table or plan to make some new friends.

Tickets for all Feinstein shows are available at the website: Click Here

Friday, September 15 at 7:30 pm is Ann Hampton Callaway - Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration! Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of her inspiration and one of America's most beloved artists, Peggy Lee. On the heels of Ann's Streisand Songbook symphonic triumph, this show celebrates the 100th birthday of the trailblazing woman who gave the world “Fever” through six decades of iconic songs from sultry to sizzling. Fall under the spell of love songs from Peggy's swinging Benny Goodman days through decades of hits from film and recordings that earned this iconic singer songwriter her powerhouse nickname, “The female Frank Sinatra.”

Saturday, September 16, bring the little ones out for a Princess Tea Party! Beginning at 1 pm, join Feinstein's for Princess Tea and experience the beauty of Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. Prepare yourself for a magical luncheon with fairy tales brought to life as we welcome Snow Queen, Beauty and the Frog Princess. You will be served selections of scones, finger sandwiches, seasonal desserts and more.

Sunday, September 17, celebrate Drag Me To Brunch – One Year Anniversary Show. Spend your Sunday at FEINSTEIN'S at Hotel Carmichael for drag bunch! Bring you and your friends for a fun morning of food, entertainment, and drinks! Pat Yo' Weave, will take our stage and strut her stuff along with her fellow Queens for the One Year Anniversary Show! Doors open at 10 am for an 11 o'clock show.

Wrapping up the week will be Melinda DeRocker and her Jazz Trio. On Sunday, September 17, at 7:30 pm DeRocker and her Trio will perform fresh arrangements of timeless standards from the Great American Songbook; the trio features Tom Jennings, piano; Gregory Jones, bass; and Jeff Ciampa, guitar.

Melinda is a New York city-based singer and actor whose voice has been described as “shimmery,” “warm and beautiful” and “joyful.”

With her band of New York City jazz musicians, Melinda has two albums to date - “I'll Be Seeing You” and “Christmas Time Is Here.” Both albums are notable for unique and fresh arrangements of familiar songs. The Dallas Morning News listed “Christmas Time Is Here” as one of six “Great New Christmas Albums of 2018.”

Melinda DeRocker can be heard on: Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play, YouTube and more.

Get your tickets and more information at Feinstein's website. Consider having your Corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

Feinstein's is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.