Feinsteins Welcome Great American Songbook Champion Ann Hampton Callaway

The performance is on Friday, September 15.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

On Friday, September 15, Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael welcomes to their stage Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading champions of the Great American Songbook, for a 7:30 pm show.

Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. She has made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Callaway is a born entertainer.

"Ann Hampton Callaway…is constantly touring with a selection of different shows, to places and clubs far and near. She has reached multitudes of fans through her various social media platforms. She records and releases new material on a regular basis. And when she shows up, she really delivers. Industrious, indefatigable and always the most fascinating woman in the room, Ann Hampton Callaway is a treasure to the worlds of music, live entertainment, and art." - Stephen Mosher of Broadway World.

She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film The Good Shepherd.

Callaway is a Platinum Award selling writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded over fifty CDs as a soloist and guest, and her latest critically acclaimed CD Fever: A Peggy Lee Celebration! has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra.

Callaway's honors include The Theater World Award, sixteen MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.

For more information about Callaway, go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.

To get tickets for Callaway's show at Feinstein's, visit Click Here.

Visit www.feinsteinshc.com/ to learn about this and other shows. Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.




