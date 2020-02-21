Crystal Gayle To Headline Theatre Re-Opening In Her Indiana Hometown

Grammy®, AMA, ACM and CMA award winning country music singer and Grand Ole Opry member Crystal Gayle was recently announced as the headlining act for the re-opening of the renovated Eagles Theatre in her hometown of Wabash, Indiana. The show on Saturday, February 29 sold out in minutes and a second show has been added on Sunday, March 1st. The performances kick off a variety of entertainment for the month of March.



Born in Paintsville, Ky. and raised in Wabash, Ind., Crystal grew up singing in school choirs, for civic organizations, and with her brothers' country bands. Her first record was released when she graduated from Wabash High School. A few years and several country hits later, Crystal became an international star with her GRAMMY-winning recording for "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue."



Crystal has been honored with a star on the fabled Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by sister Loretta Lynn. The Academy of Country Music recognized Crystal with the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award for her lifetime achievements in country music.



Gayle's recent album release titled You Don't Know Me revisits country music standards that held special significance to Gayle in her youth and early career.



"This wasn't a stretch at all," said Gayle. "These are songs I grew up singing and they are very much a part of my history."



"I always love coming back home to Wabash to see family and friends. I'm so excited to be a part of the re-opening of the Eagles Theatre," said Gayle. "Movies at the Eagles are wonderful memories from my childhood."



The newly-renovated Eagles Theatre will host a series of events in celebration of re-opening after a two-year renovation project. These special preview performances and movies will offer guests the opportunity to explore the fully-renovated lobby and upgraded Eagles Theatre, which features additional new seating, lighting, and sound. A First Fridays tour event will open up the transformed lower level and upper floors as well.



All performances are on sale now with tickets available at EaglesTheatre.com or by calling the Honeywell Foundation box office at 260-563-1102.



For Eagles Theatre media interviews and press inquiries, contact Morgan Ellis at mellis@honeywellfoundation.org or by calling 260-274-1429.





Crystal Gayle On Tour:



FEB 21 Grand Ole Opry Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 22 Grand Ole Opry Nashville, Tenn.

FEB 29 Eagles Theatre Wabash, Ind. SOLD OUT

MAR 01 Eagles Theatre Wabash, Ind.

MAR 21 Mill Town Music Hall Bremen, Ga.

MAR 27 Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee Immokalee, Fla.

MAR 28 Orange Blossom Opry Weirsdale, Fla.

APR 03 Walhalla Performing Arts Center Walhalla, S.C.

MAY 08 The Palace Theater Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. w/Lee Greenwood

MAY 15 The Palace Theatre Corsicana, Texas

MAY 22 Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts Franklin, N.C.

MAY 23 Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park Big Stone Gap, Va.

JUL 11 Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City Kansas City, Mo.

SEP 04 South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa Las Vegas, Nev.

SEP 05 South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa Las Vegas, Nev.

SEP 06 South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa Las Vegas, Nev.





