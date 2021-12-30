Community Theatre of Terre Haute Announces Auditions For Two Upcoming Productions

Community Theatre of Terre Haute has announced its upcoming auditions for "The Goldman Project" and "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike." Learn more about both shows, including audition dates and requirements, and performance dates, below!

The Goldman Project

Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4

By Staci Swedeen, directed by Mary Fisher

An adult drama taking place in an upper Manhattan apartment where a widow lives with her son, who's recently separated from his wife. When his ex-girlfriend interviews Mom about her Holocaust experience, dark secrets are uncovered.

Performances are February 17-20.

Roles: 2 women and 1 man

Learn more at https://fb.me/e/16BOj8Up6.

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

Monday, January 17 and Tuesday, January 18

By Christopher Durang, directed by Ted Compton

Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.

Performances are March 11-13 & 18-20.

Roles: 2 men and 4 women

Learn more at https://fb.me/e/18PvWnW5r.