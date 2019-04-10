Civic Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season

Civic Theatre is bringing an exceptional lineup of shows to the stage for the 2019-2020 season. Included in the schedule are family favorites, a classic piece of literature, a courtroom drama, and an oversized Christmas elf.

Opening Civic's 2019-2020 Season on October 4, 2019, is the funny, sunny tribute to ABBA and island living, MAMMA MIA!. For the first time in several years, Civic brings a holiday-themed show to the stage in December with ELF THE MUSICAL. Civic's play selections are William Shakespeare's classic comedy, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in February, and Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of A FEW GOOD MEN, presented in the Studio Theater in March. Concluding the mainstage offerings in April, 2020, is Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL.

Civic's Executive Artistic Director, Michael Lasley said, "We are all so excited to bring this lineup of shows to the Civic stage. We feel it is a terrific mix of contemporary and classic titles. There is something for everyone!"

Civic's Children's Theatre selections during the 2019-2020 season are sure to be a hit. Back for more antics in February 2020, it's Dr. Seuss'S THE CAT IN THE HAT. In summer 2020, winter is coming with DISNEY'S FROZEN JR., and Civic's Young Artists Program brings SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER to the stage, with original Broadway choreography by Anne Beck.

Inclusive performances will be available for several of the productions.

With this announcement also comes the launch of Civic's all new website. Visit www.civictheatre.org to purchase tickets, enroll for classes, see photos of productions, donate, and more.

Subscriptions for Civic's 2019-2020 Season go on sale April 26, 2019, on opening night of DISNEY'S NEWSIES. Visit www.civictheatre.org/subscriptions or call the box office at (317) 843-3800 to purchase on or after April 26. Purchase by June 10 to receive Early Bird pricing.

For more information about Civic Theatre, visit www.civictheatre.org.

About the shows:

MAMMA MIA!

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! (MTI)

ELF THE MUSICAL

A title known the world over, Elf The Musical is a must-produce holiday musical that can easily become an annual tradition for any theatre. Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

This modern day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear. (MTI)

William Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

A group of soldiers return from the war. The world-weary Benedick and his friend Claudio find themselves reacquainted with Beatrice and Hero. As memories of conflict give way to a life of parties and masked balls, Claudio and Hero fall madly, deeply in love, while Benedick and Beatrice reignite their own altogether more combative courtship. (RSC)

A FEW GOOD MEN

This Broadway hit about the trial of two Marines for complicity in the death of a fellow Marine at Guantanamo Bay sizzles on stage. The Navy lawyer, a callow young man more interested in softball games than the case, expects a plea bargain and a cover-up of what really happened. Prodded by a female member of his defense team, the lawyer eventually makes a valiant effort to defend his clients and, in so doing, puts the military mentality and the Marine code of honor on trial. (Samuel French)

Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. (MTI)





