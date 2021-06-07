CINDERELLA Announced as Evansville Public Education Foundation's 2021 Summer Musical
The Public Education Foundation and Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation have announced Cinderella as its 33rd annual Summer Musical.
Cinderella will be presented July 15-18, at Old National Events Plaza.
Tickets will go on sale June 7, at the box office. Box office hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. They may be ordered by telephone at 812-435-5770, ext. 211.
There is a $5.00 per order processing fee when ordering by telephone.
Since 1989, the Public Education Foundation has provided funding for an area-wide high school summer musical production. A summer-school curriculum offering, these major musical theatre productions showcase the talents of area students while helping them develop their skills in a professional setting.
Learn more at https://www.pefevansville.org/programs/summer_musical.php