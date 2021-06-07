Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CINDERELLA Announced as Evansville Public Education Foundation's 2021 Summer Musical

Tickets will go on sale June 7, at the box office.

Jun. 7, 2021  
CINDERELLA Announced as Evansville Public Education Foundation's 2021 Summer Musical

The Public Education Foundation and Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation have announced Cinderella as its 33rd annual Summer Musical.

Cinderella will be presented July 15-18, at Old National Events Plaza.

Tickets will go on sale June 7, at the box office. Box office hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. They may be ordered by telephone at 812-435-5770, ext. 211.

There is a $5.00 per order processing fee when ordering by telephone.

Since 1989, the Public Education Foundation has provided funding for an area-wide high school summer musical production. A summer-school curriculum offering, these major musical theatre productions showcase the talents of area students while helping them develop their skills in a professional setting.

Learn more at https://www.pefevansville.org/programs/summer_musical.php


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More South Bend Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces 6/7-6/11 Schedule For The Bridge
  • Ballet Hispánico Will Present a Virtual Showing of INSTITUTO COREOGRAFICO This Week
  • JoAnna Mendl Shaw, Artistic Director Of The Equus Projects, Releases 'Physical Listening: A Dancer's Interspecies Journey'
  • JUNE RITES !!, A New Outdoor Dance-Theater Piece, Comes to Governor's Island This Summer