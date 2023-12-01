CELEBRATION FOR A KING Honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. With Three Inspirational Concerts

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra partners with local churches to honor the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 2024. The public is welcome to join the Symphony's Woodwind Quintet, host and Symphony Board President Dr. Marvin Curtis, and a community choir led by Turrell O'Neal for three events commemorating the anniversaries of the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Dr. King's Nobel Peace Prize.

"These concerts bring the spirit of Dr. King and the music of African American composers together and celebrates both in a space, which was the Black Church, where it was nurtured," shares Dr. Curtis. "This series is also a chance to provide the opportunity for local church choirs to partner with the South Bend Symphony. We hope these concerts help to bring all the communities of South Bend together to experience and learn from each other."

The concert series is free and open to the public, Click Here Donations will be accepted. The series is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the African American Fund at the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, and Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka.

EVENT DETAILS

Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Covenant Community Church

3025 E. Edison Rd., South Bend, Indiana 46615



Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 7 p.m.

St. Augustine Catholic Parish

1501 W. Washington Street, South Bend, Indiana 46619

Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church

1620 S. St. Joseph St., South Bend, IN 46613