Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BOOM Streams From The South Bend Civic Theatre Through April 18

The cast includes Grace Lazaraz as Jo, Joe B Russo as Jules, and Marybeth Saunders as Barbara.

Apr. 13, 2021  
BOOM Streams From The South Bend Civic Theatre Through April 18

The South Bend Civic Theatre presents "boom", a dark comedy from Peter Sinn Nachtrieb.

"Sex to Change the Course of the World"-a grad student's online personal ad lures a mysterious journalism student to his subterranean research lab under the pretense of an evening of "no strings attached" sex.

But when an alleged major global catastrophic event threatens to strike the planet, their date takes on evolutionary significance and the fate of humanity could hang in the balance. An epic and intimate dramatic comedy that explores the influences of fate versus randomness in the course of one's life, and life as we know it on the planet. i??

The stream will be available through 11:59 p.m. April 18.

The cast includes Grace Lazaraz as Jo, Joe B Russo as Jules, and Marybeth Saunders as Barbara.

Purchase tickets here!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More South Bend Stories
MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN to Stream From Perdue University Photo

MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN to Stream From Perdue University

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents VISITING MY HOME ON THE MOUNTAIN Tonight Photo

Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents VISITING MY HOME ON THE MOUNTAIN Tonight

Top Performing Arts Schools in South Bend Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in South Bend

Travel Back In Time On A Virtual 3D Tour To The Famed Roman Temples Of Baalbek Photo

Travel Back In Time On A Virtual 3D Tour To The Famed Roman Temples Of Baalbek


More Hot Stories For You

  • Comedian Don Barnhart Continues Nightly Residency at Delirious Comedy Club
  • Delirious Comedy Club Celebrates Celebrity Comedy Series With Comedian Jamie Kennedy
  • 2021 Nightclub & Bar Show Launches New Live Employment Zone In Las Vegas
  • Pauly Shore Returns To Delirious Comedy Club Las Vegas All Month Long