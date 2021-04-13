BOOM Streams From The South Bend Civic Theatre Through April 18

The South Bend Civic Theatre presents "boom", a dark comedy from Peter Sinn Nachtrieb.

"Sex to Change the Course of the World"-a grad student's online personal ad lures a mysterious journalism student to his subterranean research lab under the pretense of an evening of "no strings attached" sex.

But when an alleged major global catastrophic event threatens to strike the planet, their date takes on evolutionary significance and the fate of humanity could hang in the balance. An epic and intimate dramatic comedy that explores the influences of fate versus randomness in the course of one's life, and life as we know it on the planet. i??

The stream will be available through 11:59 p.m. April 18.

The cast includes Grace Lazaraz as Jo, Joe B Russo as Jules, and Marybeth Saunders as Barbara.

Purchase tickets here!