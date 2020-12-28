Art 4 to Present Virtual Production of RAGTIME

"In 1902 Father built a house at the crest of the Broadway Avenue hill in New Rochelle, New York."

And thus begins the story of E.L. Doctorow's his classic tale, Ragtime. The century spun in the summer heat with women in white and sturdy young men at the oar. This was the era of Black American educator Booker T. Washington, tycoon J. P. Morgan, anarchist and activist Emma Goldman, and the Ford Model T. Theodore Roosevelt was president, Evelyn Nesbit and Harry Hudini were the stars of the century, and the music of something beginning lingered in the air.

The propelling momentum of change brings strangers to collide as African Americans from Harlem, White suburbanites of New Rochelle, New York, and Eastern European Immigrants wrestle with American idealism and the haunting melodies of inevitable transformation. Set in the early 1900s, this 1998 Tony Award-winning musical is based on a novel of historical fiction written in 1975.

With themes of racial inequities, police brutality, racism, immigration, and feminism, the contents of the story gushes with conversation that is still unfortunately relevant 100 years later.

Streaming February 19, 21, 25, 27 and March 5 & 7. With the purchase of a ticket, you will be given a viewing link and unique password.

Art 4 presents a completely virtual way to view local professional theatre from the safety of your own home. This pre-recorded production will be streamed directly to your iPad, iPhone, laptop, or smart TV.

