Art 4 Present To Present Tony-Winning Muiscal SPRING AWAKENING

Art 4, a professional musical theatre company based in South Bend, IN, presents the 8-time Tony Award-winning musical, Spring Awakening. Spring Awakening performs at the St. Joe County Public Library (SJCPL) as a continuation of SJCPL's and Art 4's partnership to produce 3 fully staged musicals in 2023 at the newly constructed Leighton Auditorium.

In a world where grown-ups hold all the cards, this coming-of-age rock musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer chaos of adolescence. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. Join this group of late nineteenth-century German students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming-of-age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the remarkable musical, Spring Awakening.

Art 4's Spring Awakening stars local Brayden Lynam, Amanda Farmer, and Braden Allison as the central characters of Melchior Gabor, Wendla Bergmann, and Moritz Stiefel respectively. They are joined by a 10-person cast featuring Jess Alexander (The Adult Men), Lucy Beard (Ilse Neumann), Ryan Downey (Ottot Lammermeier), Karen Joseph (The Adulty Women), Jack Keilman (Georg Zirschnitz), Cristian Marquez (Ernst Robel), Emma Radtke (Anna), Tori Tiller (Thea), Marielle Utayde (Martha Bessell), and Zachary Wilkeson (Hanschen Rilow).

Co-directed by Art 4 alumni Ashley Coia and Art 4's Artistic Director Mark Albin, and music direction by Dr. Aaron Albin, Spring Awakening is produced by Art 4 through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), and in partnership with the St. Joe County Public Library.

Spring Awakening performs on July 28, 29, August 3, 4, and 5 at 7:30 PM and on July 30 and August 6 at 2:00 PM in the Leighton Auditorium (305 South Michigan Street, South Bend, IN 46601). Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students. To purchase tickets online and view Art 4's COVID-19 guidelines, visit Click Here.