Amish Acres Seeks 100 Scarecrows To Guard The Pumpkin Patch!

Calling all Churches, Service Clubs, Schools, Scouts, Libraries, Families, Girlfriends, Senior Centers, Day Care, Bowling Leagues, Card Clubs, Music and Sports Boosters, Company and Office Departments, Sunday School Classes and Neighbors to create the scarecrows. It's a haunting task, but worth the time and toil for your good cause and reward to your group. Cash prizes include Grand Prize $200, Second Prize $100.00, Third Place $50.00

It takes 100 Scarecrows to return to the farm for their annual reunion to stand guard along the lane as the hay wagon hauls kids to the Pumpkin Patch during Fall Harvest Days at Amish Acres. Lining the lane, these creative creations come from far and wide as individuals, families, friends and groups of all kinds compete for cash prizes. Winners are selected by the votes of the visitors, so tell all of your friends to come and vote.

Entering a scarecrow is open to all and there is no fee to enter the contest. The scarecrow contest is a chance for everybody to get into the spirit of the season and share their creativity. Ballots will be available in The Round Barn Theatre Lobby. Each entry should be named and Fall Harvest Days visitors can view and vote for their favorite. Ballots will be tallied on November 1st and winners will be notified immediately following. Scarecrows must be self standing, life size, and resilient with all accessories securely attached, as they will remain outside through the end of Fall Harvest Days. Entries become the property of Amish Acres for future display.

Entry forms and contest rules are available in The Round Barn Theatre Lobby at Amish Acres, 1600 West Market Street (U.S. 6), Nappanee, Indiana or on line at AmishAcres.com.

Scarecrow creations should be completed and submitted no later than September 13, 2019 to be eligible for prizes. The Scarecrows will be displayed from September 20th - October 27th. For additional information call (574) 773-4188 ext. 213.





