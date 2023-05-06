Ameren Illinois Broadway In Peoria Series To Present MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, has unveiled its highly anticipated 23-24 Season for the Peoria Civic Center. The AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES will include the following touring productions: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, MEAN GIRLS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and THE CHER SHOW.

"We are thrilled to present such a strong Broadway Season for the Peoria Civic Center! Starting with the hit Broadway musical MEAN GIRLS, the 50th anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and the two-time Tony Award-winner THE CHER SHOW, the 23-24 Season truly offers something for everyone," says Amy Hamm, executive director of The American Theatre Guild. "We also plan to continue our Staging the Future mission and provide access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members."

Season tickets for the 23-24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES are available for purchase now at BroadwayInPeoria.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

Nov. 28-29, 2023

Peoria Civic Center

Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday reimagining once again brings together soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration featuring a nostalgic string of chart-topping favorites.

This brand-new musical is inspired by the true story of the momentous homecoming in December 1956 of rock 'n' roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, as they reflect on Christmases past and contemplate Christmases present and yet-to-come at a moment when no one knew if rock 'n' roll was a fad or a revolution.

MEAN GIRLS

Feb. 21-22, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

April 16-17, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

THE CHER SHOW

June 4-5, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, and easy exchanges. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23-24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/education/.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in

16 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Eugene, OR; Honolulu, HI; Kansas City, MO; Long Beach, CA; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Phoenix, AZ; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater in order to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.