Actors Theatre of Indiana Presents Drive-In Concert at Monon Square

Hop in the car and head on down to the Drive-In! Join Actors Theatre of Indiana and travel back to those summer nights when the family would pile into their two-toned Chevy to watch their favorite stars under the stars.

The concert takes place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT at Monon Square, 620 South Range Line Road, Carmel, IN 46032.

Enjoy the music that made the movies memorable, performed by Don Farrell, Judy Fitzgerald, Cindy Collins and Tim Hunt! Reminisce with songs that were made famous by Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Shirley Bassey, Dean Martin, Tom Jones, Peggy Lee... and so much more!

When you leave your car, social distancing and face masks are required. Up to six people per car and No Refunds.

Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/actors-theatre-of-indiana-drive-in-theatre-live-tickets-117865586141.

