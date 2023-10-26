Actors Theatre Of Indiana Unveils Entertainment Line-up For GREATEST HITS VOLUME 2

Click Here is bringing you a special one-night-only showcase of powerful performances and fan favorites. This Saturday, October 28, at 7:30, ATI kicks off its 19th Season with ATI's Greatest Hits, Volume 2 at The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

See ATI's amazing performers from the past, light up the stage with numbers from such hit shows as NUNSENSE, WORKING, CABARET, SWEENEY TODD, GODSPELL, FOREVER PLAID, MY FAIR LADY and more!

Meet the Star-Studded Cast!

Nathalie Cruz is thrilled to be back on ATI stage and joining this group of phenomenal performers! She was last seen on ATI's production of A Grand Night of Singing. Other stage credits around town include: Small Mouth Sounds @American Lives Theatre, The Convent (swing) by Summit Performance Indianapolis, Winston's Big Day@ The Phoenix Theatre, A Chorus Line, West Side story, Into the woods, Drowsy Chaperone, PIPPIN, Les Miz and Indy Fringe The Gab. She's a stylist by profession and loves to travel with her amazing Cruz Zoo!

Tim Hunt has performed with many area theatres. His favorite credits include The Rocky Horror Show (Dr. Frank-N-Furter), Forever Plaid (Sparky), CHICAGO (Fred Casely), Big River (Tom Sawyer/ Encore Award), Damn Yankees (Smokey), A Chorus Line (Paul), Gregory Hancock's Emmy Award winning production of La Casa Azul (Trotsky's Assassin, cast recording), Paige Scott's J. Eyre (Edward Rochester, BroadwayWorld.com Best Musical), and the title role in Zach & Zack's critically acclaimed production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, for which he was honored by BroadwayWorld.com as the Indianapolis region's Best Professional Actor in a Musical. He has voiced roles for Hal Leonard Publishing (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and others) and MTI's Broadway Junior Collection (Fiddler on the Roof, The Music Man, Guys and Dolls). Tim is also an award-winning wig designer, creating and styling for regional and collegiate theatre.

Suzanne Stark is delighted to recreate a moment as Mother Superior from one of her favorite shows, Nunsense. ATI audiences may also remember her as Lita Encore from their production of Ruthless and as the mother in the LabSeries Reading of Hollywood, Nebraska, but frankly, playing nuns is a habit she can't break! In 1978, Suzanne played a nun on stage for the first time in Sound of Music. Since then, she has been the SOM Mother Abbess three times and that failed-nun Maria Von Trapp twice and the stern and proper Mother Superior in Sister Act. Yes, she does play nuns, but in real life she has 3 children and 8 grandchildren! As an Equity actress for over 40 years, she has had the pleasure of inhabiting diverse leading roles, primarily at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre - most recently as Mrs. Peacock in Clue, Dolly Levi in Hello Dolly, Clairee Belcher in Steel Magnolias, Carlotta in Phantom, the aforementioned Mother Abbess and Mrs. Schubert in Shear Madness, to name a few - and now Suzanne is grateful to be back in the habit again! When she is not on the stage as an award-winning photographer and artist, she is also the owner/operator of Suzanne Stark Portrait Studio in Noblesville.

Lizzie Farrell is currently a Freshman at Indiana University, majoring in Psychology and Theatre. Credits include: Be More Chill (University Players), Mean Girls, Revue! (YAP program-Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (CHS), Beyond the Rainbow , Hollywood Nebraska (Actors Theatre of Indiana), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and The Wizard of Oz (Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre). She has also made appearances at The Grand Ole Opry and Feinstein's. While attending CHS, Lizzie was a three-year member of the competitive Show Choir, The Accents and the elite acapella group, Select Sound.

Kenny Shepard (AEA, SDC, AAUP) writes, directs and choreographs projects starring Grammy, Tony, Emmy, Dove and CMA award winners, as well as American Idol stars. He is also a national educator with Broadway Jr. and Isan on-camera choreographer for their Disney Collection used in theatres and classrooms worldwide. Kenny is a professor in the musical theatre and danced at Anderson and Ball State Universities and is a guest director, choreographer, actor and educator with Actors Theatre of Indiana, Beef and Boards, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, The Great American Songbook Foundation, The Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Academy, The Phoenix Theatre and The Lilly Theatre at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. He also choreographs for the Carmel and Anderson Symphony Orchestras and performed with the Indianapolis and Baltimore Symphonies in On Broadway with Kander and Ebb. Kenny performed in Mercedes Ellington's Off-Broadway hit This Joint is Jumpin', and in over 100 regional productions including Virginia Opera's Oklahoma! (dream ballet); CATS (Munkustrap); The Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow); LaCage Aux Folles (Hanna); A Chorus Line (Mark); Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (Ephraim); West Side Story (Action); and Hello, Dolly! (Ambrose). Other credits include NCL and RCL world cruise ships touring the Americas, Africa, Europe, Scandinavia, and Russia, and the Atlantic City and Branson companies of Legends in Concert. With Disney World/Hollywood Studios, Kenny appeared in Beauty and the Beast in multiple tracks including Belle's Prince in over 1,000 performances.

Judy Fitzgerald is a proud member of Actors Equity Association. Credits include Radio City Music Hall with Glen Close; Madison Square Garden with Liza Minnelli & Danny Burstein (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch): She has toured nationally with Debbie Reynolds, Shirley Jones and Omar Sharif. Off-Broadway: Swingtime Canteen with Tony Award winner, Charles Busch at the Blue Angel; Placido Domingo's operetta VLAD at the Lamb's Theatre; Dodsworth with John Collum, George Lee Andrews and Dee Hoty at the York Theatre and the John Houseman Theatre; Irene at the Sylvia & Danny Kaye Playhouse; and Face the Music and That's The Ticket! with Tony Award winner, George S. Irving for "Musicals Tonight!" Other credits include Regional, Summer Stock, Dinner Theatre, Cabaret, and Symphony Concerts. Judy is one of the Co-Founders of Actors Theatre of Indiana. A native of Indiana and long-time resident of NYC, she currently resides in Carmel.

Jill O'Malia enjoys an active life as a businesswoman, actor, singer and director. Her singing and acting go back many years on both professional and amateur stages. Jill studied dance and voice at an early age, which gave her scholarship opportunities. After studying Fine Arts at Butler and traveling the United States as ‘Miss Indiana', she found herself entertaining, emceeing events and modeling for Seventeen Magazine and Glamour. Jill has been fortunate to have played several leading lady roles, including the title roles in Hello Dolly, Mame, Kiss me, Kate and Annie Get Your Gun. Some of her other favorite roles include Maria in The Sound of Music, Mama Rose in GYPSY, the Witch in Into the Woods, Velma in HAIRSPRAY, Tanya in Mama Mia and Paulette in Legally Blonde! She loves performing, but her favorite thing in life is enjoying family time with her husband, daughters and grandchildren.

Diana O'Halloran is thrilled to be back with ATI for this wonderful show. Previous credits include Jeannie Douglas in ATI's production of Mr. Confidential, the original production of Witness Uganda at the Rattlestick Theater and One of Us at the York Theatre Company in New York City. She will be playing Claire in American Lives Theatre's upcoming production of Natural Affection in January. Diana has a Bachelors of Music degree from Manhattan School of Music and is a voice teacher in Carmel.

Deborah Hill A native Hoosier holds a Bachelor of Music Degree in Music Education from Anderson University and a Master of Music Degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Louisville. Deborah has performed with regional theatres and opera companies in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Oregon. Favorite roles include: Ellie May in Showboat with Kentucky Opera, Grace Farrell in Annie Jr. with The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, Martha in The Secret Garden with Opera Bend and Christine Colgate in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with Actors Theatre of Indiana. Certified in Levels I, II and III of Somatic Voicework The Lovetri MethodÔ, Deborah is passionate about healthy vocal technique and integrating it into musical theatre and contemporary commercial music. With a focus on healthy singing and authentic storytelling, Deborah has worked with musical theatre students at Wright State University and Anderson University as well as private voice students pursuing auditions and careers in musical theatre. At Ball State, Deborah teaches Musical Theatre Voice, Intro to Singing Actor, Basic Musicianship and Acting. She resides in Fortville, IN with her husband Matt and their two children.

Darrin Murrell has worked as a professional actor, director, producer and educator for over 35 years with theatres all across the country including extensive work in Indianapolis, Chicago and Portland, Oregon. He has multiple credits as both actor and director at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre and Actors Theatre of Indiana where he has been seen in The Odd Couple, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Cabaret, The Big Bang, and My Fair Lady. He is the multi-year recipient of the Indiana Arts Commission's Individual Theatre Artist Grant Award and served as Artistic Director of Nettle Creek Players Summer Tent Theatre from 2015-2019 and again in 2023. He is also honored to serve as ATI's Associate Artistic Director.

Cynthia Collins is a proud member of Actors Equity Association since 1991. Her credits include: Off-Broadway, National & International Tours, Regional, Summer Stock, Cabaret, Dinner Theatre, Cruise Lines, Film and TV. She has had the pleasure of working with such artists as: Ben Vereen, Sandy Duncan, Claude Aikins, Comden & Green, Cy Coleman, Avery Schrieber, Joel Grey, Cyndi Lauper, Fred Waring & His Famous Pennsylvanians, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Jerry Michell, Diane Rehm, Billy Stritch, Patricia Wilson, George S. Irving, Sergio Trujillo, and Richard Riehle. Cindy is Co-Founder Emeritus of Actors Theatre of Indiana. A native of N.J. and long-time resident of NYC, she currently resides in Carmel.

Carol Worcel played in the National Broadway Tours of 42nd Street (lead dancer) and Anything Goes starring Leslie Uggams (Virtue). Regional credits include A Chorus Line (Cassie and Val), Annie (Lilly St. Regis), Godspell (Player), Hairspray (Velma Von Tussle), Swing! (principal singer), The ISO's Yuletide Celebration (singer/dancer) and the Kings Six USO Show (European Tour). ATI credits include Chicago (Go-to-Hell Kitty/Co-Choreographer, Gypsy (Electra/Director/Choreographer), Cole (singer/dancer/Choreographer) and I Love a Piano (Co-Director/Choreographer. Carol co-owns www.WorcelShepardProductions.com with directing/choreography credits including Sandi Patty's Le Voyage, the NBA Pacer's Pacemates, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Circle of Lights, Indy Fringe, Beef and Boards, The Indy 500, as well as regional theatres, tours and opening ceremonies for national clients.

Get your tickets at atistage.org or by calling The Center for the Performing Arts box office 317. 843-3800.

ABOUT ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA

Actors Theatre of Indiana was co-founded in 2005 by Cynthia Collins, Don Farrell and Judy Fitzgerald with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, now in their 19th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.