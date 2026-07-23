South African International Ballet Competition to Draw 115 Dancers to Artscape

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One hundred and fifteen young ballet dancers will gather in Cape Town from 4 to 6 August 2026 for the 13th South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC) at Artscape, proudly supported by The City of Cape Town. Among them will be SAIBC 2025 gold medalist Greisell Lastre Casuso, 18 from Cuba (pictured), Bolshoi Ballet Academy graduate Luna Helm, 20, and Jayden Samuels (pictured), 16, from Johannesburg among many others.

Following the successful inter-provincial Regionals, the spotlight now turns to the SAIBC Semi-Finals and Finals in Cape Town, where 115 dancers from South Africa and abroad will compete across the Scholar (9–12), Junior (13–16) and Senior (17–22) divisions in Classical Ballet, Contemporary, Choreographic and Ensemble categories. With participants from countries including Russia and the United Kingdom, the SAIBC continues to reflect the events growing global reputation while creating an inspiring platform for artistic exchange and excellence.

The competition will be adjudicated by an internationally respected panel comprising Sergey Usanov, Callum Hastie, Kate Coyne, Lorelei Bair, Igor Kolb, Ariel Mejic and South Africa's Thoriso Magongwa. Founded by Dirk Badenhorst, Artistic Director of Mzansi Ballet, the SAIBC is the only international ballet competition of its kind on the African continent and continues to nurture emerging talent by providing young dancers with invaluable performance experience, international exposure and career opportunities. "The standard of entries continues to grow every year, and we are delighted to welcome such an outstanding group of young dancers to Cape Town," says Badenhorst. "It is especially exciting to see so many talented South Africans performing alongside gifted dancers from around the world. The SAIBC is about inspiring one another, building friendships, celebrating excellence and creating opportunities for the next generation of ballet artists."

The SAIBC gratefully acknowledges the invaluable support of the City of Cape Town.Says Mayco Member JP Smith, “The City of Cape Town is proud to continue its long-standing partnership with the South African International Ballet Competition, reaffirming our commitment to investing in artistic excellence and the continued growth of the performing arts. Collaborations like these help us build an opportunity city by creating platforms where aspiring dancers and creatives can showcase their talent, develop their craft, and gain invaluable exposure on an international stage. By investing in the arts, we are investing in our people, creating opportunities for our youth, and strengthening the future of Cape Town's vibrant creative economy.”

The SAIBC is also proud to be a member of the International Federation of Ballet Competitions, recognising the high standards achieved by both its competitors and internationally respected adjudicators.

The competition concludes with a spectacular Gala Performance on 6 August, showcasing the 2026 winners alongside acclaimed professional dancers from South Africa and abroad.

The SAIBC takes place at Artscape from 4 to 6 August 2026. Tickets for the elimination rounds on 4 August at 6pm, 5 August at 2pm and 6pm, and the Finals on 6 August at 10am start at R150, with concessions available for pensioners, learners and group bookings of ten or more. Gala tickets are R285.

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