Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Theatre On The Bay

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“Don’t dream it. Be it!”—and this electrifying production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW fully embraces that ethos with unapologetic flair.

Presented by Pieter Toerien Productions in association with Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA), and directed by Steven Stead, this staging bursts with high-voltage energy, irreverent humour and a fresh, contemporary edge—while still honouring the anarchic spirit that has made The Rocky Horror Show a global cult phenomenon.

From the outset, the production sweeps the audience into its deliciously subversive world. Stead’s direction injects new life into the familiar narrative, ensuring that even seasoned fans will find something invigoratingly different. The show pulses with momentum, aided by excellent choreography from Duane Alexander and Naoline Quinzin, whose work amplifies the infectious energy of iconic numbers like Time Warp and Sweet Transvestite.

Visually, the production is striking. Greg King’s gothic castle set is both atmospheric and cleverly versatile, used in surprising and highly effective ways that keep the stage dynamic and engaging throughout.

At the centre of it all is Craig Urbani as Frank-N-Furter—a commanding, magnetic performance that balances raw sexuality, strong masculinity and delicious camp. Urbani owns the stage with confidence and charisma, delivering a portrayal that is as seductive as it is playful.

The casting across the board is spot-on. Robert Everson and Léa Blerk are perfectly matched as Brad and Janet, capturing both the innocence and gradual transformation of their characters with precision and charm. William Young brings a convincing naivety to Rocky, embodying the wonder and vulnerability of a newly created being.

Strong supporting performances further elevate the production. Jasmine Minter and Schoemann Smit are excellent as Magenta and Riff Raff, while Anna Olivier truly sparkles as Columbia—her performance a standout, full of vitality and presence. And I loved Natasha Sutherland as the Narrator!

Natasha Sutherland

What makes this production particularly exciting is the seamless blend of seasoned professionals with emerging talent from LAMTA. The result is a vibrant, cohesive ensemble that feels both polished and invigoratingly fresh.

Ultimately, this is a high-energy, visually engaging and thoroughly entertaining production that delivers exactly what audiences hope for—and more. Whether you’re a long-time devotee ready to shout the cult callbacks or a first-time visitor to this wonderfully weird world, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is an unmissable theatrical experience.

Verdict: A bold, fresh and fabulously fun revival—well worth stepping out of your comfort zone for.

Dates: 7 April – 31 May 2026

R295 – R495pp

PG 16+

Bookings: https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1588915971

Photos: Dan Manners

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