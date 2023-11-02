Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary Existence

This new production stars Pierre Malherbe and John Maytham.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Mzansi Ballet to Bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Theatre On The Bay In Cape Town Photo 2 Mzansi Ballet to Bring THE QUEEN SHOW to Theatre On The Bay In Cape Town
Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece Photo 3 Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece
Review: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and P Photo 4 Review: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and Powerful

Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary Existence

Is there anything more epitomic of the 1990s and early 2000s than the video store? In slightly more recent history, is there anything more epitomic of decay, decline, and dead dreams than the last of the DVD stores of the late 2010s? – dying prolonged, understated deaths: not with a bang but a whimper. BUCKET BOY is set in a such a wasteland. David’s DVD Paradise, owned by Baardman (John Maytham), is on its last legs, occupied by hardly any DVDs (most of which have been stolen over the years) and even fewer customers. Duncan Fahrenheit (Pierre Malherbe, who also penned the script), a struggling musician whose vocabulary does not extend much beyond ‘kiff’, ‘lank’, ‘oke’ and ‘kak’, makes the transition from customer into employee to earn some extra cash.

Adrian Collins, Director and Set Designer, has perfectly captured the essence of the DVD store: his set is so spot-on that it even conjured the smell of my childhood VHS and, later, DVD store – complete with dated posters, shelves of DVD boxes, terrible carpeting, and even a crate of films with the sign “For sale: R20 each”. It made me instantly nostalgic for the days before streaming.

This quirky, offbeat play often reads like realism but there are moments of the absurd – which are often hysterical. My favourite of these bizarre moments is at the advent of the show, when Duncan (a customer at this stage) arrives to browse DVDs five minutes before closing time. During my student years I worked at a bookstore and the all-too-familiar customer/employee ‘browser-at-the-11th-hour’ dance is perfectly captured here in what turns into a literal dance sequence. I loved it.

Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary Existence

Both Malherbe and Maytham are excellent. I was really looking forward to seeing Maytham on stage again, having last enjoyed his talents in SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE and RICHARD III. He does not disappoint. While Malherbe has ample stage experience, this is the first time I have seen him in action: what a treat.

The owner, Baardman, a cynical, miserable, dead-pan, and perhaps sinister man, may or may not be involved in something nefarious. Maytham’s characterisation is natural and well-developed. His range – from an impenetrable brick wall to a sobbing piece of flesh and blood – is superb. In terms of comedy, his dry delivery is the perfect foil for Malherbe’s portrayal of the softer, more vulnerable Duncan, who is a little slower than his new boss. Malherbe’s portrayal of the musician living in Obs is fantastic as well; we all know this guy. Malherbe plays him with a loveable innocence and the character grows on us like rot.

Indeed, Collins’ directing is impressive. His pacing is controlled, and he has tempered the sharp building of suspense with offbeat and unexpected humour.

To discuss the plot in any more detail would ruin the secrets of the show. This production leaves one with a lot of questions, some of which remain unanswered. The show is hilarious and, at the same time, is bizarre, disturbing, thrilling, and sometimes menacing. BUCKET BOY is the kind of play that will make you want to compare perspectives and theories with other theatregoers afterwards (seriously, email me).

In some ways, this production reminds me of the film CLERKS or one of the other workplace movies of its time, like EMPIRE RECORDS which mostly take place ‘in real time’. While BUCKET BOY spans at least a few weeks or months, that feeling of eternal waiting is what marks the similarities between these stories: Baardman is waiting for something but it is not apparent what exactly that is. Death? Redemption? Relief? Escape? David’s DVD Paradise may have a heaven-like reference in its name, but it is more like purgatory for those who waste away inside its walls.

BUCKET BOY runs from 31 October to 15 November in the Masambe Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre. Tickets are R180 per person and can be booked via Webtickets. The show carries an age restriction of 16.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
RAPUNZEL Comes to The Masque in December Photo
RAPUNZEL Comes to The Masque in December

Get ready for festive season fun with The Masque's new fairy tale Rapunzel - Untangling the Truth. This must-see event will run from December to January.

2
Cape Town Music Festival Returns With A Star-Studded Lineup This December Photo
Cape Town Music Festival Returns With A Star-Studded Lineup This December

The popular Mother City festive season music festival, Unity On The Square, returns with an artist line-up of the 'who's who in South African music' this December.

3
Joburg Ballet Returns To The Teatro at Montecasino With THE NUTCRACKER Photo
Joburg Ballet Returns To The Teatro at Montecasino With THE NUTCRACKER

Joburg Ballet gives Johannesburg a magnificent festive season present this summer when the company brings The Nutcracker to the Teatro at Montecasino for 11 performances from 1 to 10 December.

4
A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Comes to Pieter Toeriens Montecasino Theatre in November Photo
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in November

Directly from its success at Toyota US WOORDFEES last weekend in Stellenbosch, playing to standing ovations, and to sold out audiences, Maynardville Open Air Festival is for the first time in its 67th year history touring the production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre in Johannesburg.

From This Author - Jaime Uranovsky

Jaime is a creative who hails from Cape Town, South Africa. She completed her BA in English and psychology in 2015 and her honours in English Literature the following year, both at the University of C... Jaime Uranovsky">(read more about this author)

Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial MasterpieceReview: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece
Review: ORPHANS at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Powerful, Hilarious, and HeartbreakingReview: ORPHANS at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Powerful, Hilarious, and Heartbreaking
Review: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and PowerfulReview: OF LOSS: HANDLE WITH CARE at Baxter Theatre Centre Is Experimental, Jarring, and Powerful
Review: UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at Theatre On The Bay Is a Mellow, Melodic Celebration of SisterhoodReview: UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at Theatre On The Bay Is a Mellow, Melodic Celebration of Sisterhood

Videos

The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album Video
Exclusive: Block Sings 'Manhattan in December' From Christmas Album
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

Recommended For You