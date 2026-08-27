Judith Sephuma to Record A WORSHIP EXPERIENCE Live at Emperors Palace

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Lalomba Music has announced Judith Sephuma - A Worship Experience, a landmark live gospel recording taking place on Friday, 27 November 2026, at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace.

Nine years after releasing her gospel album My Worship in 2017, Judith Sephuma is returning to the genre her fans have been asking her to revisit. For almost a decade, audiences have continued to call for another gospel project from the celebrated vocalist. Now, Judith is answering that call—not simply with another album, but with an immersive live worship recording that captures the emotion, energy and authenticity of experiencing her music in the presence of an audience.

Judith Sephuma - A Worship Experience will see Judith and her musicians take to the stage to record her new gospel project live, creating an atmosphere where music, worship and testimony converge. The recording will capture the energy of the audience and the spontaneity of a live performance, creating a project that reflects Judith's personal and spiritual journey.

For Judith Sephuma, A Worship Experience is deeply personal, reflecting her faith, growth and the experiences that have shaped her since the release of My Worship in 2017. 'Worship, for me, is more than a song—it is a lifestyle and a daily surrender to God. Through every season, God's grace has carried me, turning my pain into purpose and my tears into testimony. Being a child of God means walking in the assurance of His love, and my life is simply a vessel for His glory. Nine years later, we are ready to deliver A Worship Experience,' says Sephuma.

Unlike a conventional album launch, Judith Sephuma - A Worship Experience invites the audience to become part of the creative process. Their voices, energy and collective response will form part of the recording, helping preserve the atmosphere and emotion of the evening for the final project.

The live recording will feature songs from Judith's new gospel album, complemented by selected favourites from her celebrated repertoire. Audiences can expect an evening of powerful vocals, worship, reflection, gratitude and celebration.

For the fans who have spent nine years asking Judith to return to gospel, 27 November 2026 will be more than a concert. It will be the night they become part of the making of her next gospel chapter.

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