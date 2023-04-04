Feature: THE 2023 ZABALAZA THEATRE AWARDS at the Baxter Theatre Centre Reflect Passion, Comradery, and Talent

The 13th annual Zabalaza Theatre Festival took place from 24 March until 31 March 2023. This year, the Festival boasted a whopping 37 productions and 189 participants. The very next day after the festival ended, the ZABALAZA AWARDS were held in the Golden Arrow Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre. As Coordinator Bulelani Mabutyana said, "To win is just a bonus. The process is the prize". Still, it is deeply gratifying for participants to be recognised, especially during the early stages of their careers in theatre. Indeed, the Festival is focused on developing and nurturing young theatre-makers in helping them to harness their potential.

Hosted by the dynamic Tankiso Mamabolo, the 2023 ZABALAZA AWARDS were a spectacle from start to finish. The show featured performances and musical interludes by both established and fresh local talent: a five-part band accompanied Zimbini, Black Pearls, Undlunkulu Umqamatha, and Sandë, all of whom had the audience on their feet with every song. Not even loadshedding could detract from the energy in the room (you're not in South Africa if you do not allude to loadshedding and the inconveniences thereof at every possible opportunity).

Before the advent of giving out the awards themselves, prayers for the Arts Industry were conducted in isiXhosa, English and Arabic respectively. This was a touching part of the ceremony, especially because they were often led by audience members themselves - as Mamabolo said to the participants, "Zabalaza is yours".

The most beautiful element of the awards ceremony was the amount of support offered by the participants themselves. Each time a winner was announced, the audience exploded into applause with cheers and standing ovations. Indeed, Candice Poole, Director of ACT, Cape Town, who was present at the ceremony, remarked, "The energy, heart and talent is so inspiring." It really was. This collegiality is especially promising since the young nominees are the future of theatre in South Africa. Indeed, their productions were carefully chosen after months of mentorship and workshopping, which culminated in mini-festivals which took place over three weekends in late 2022 at the Baxter Concert Hall, Makukhanye Art Room in Khayalitsha, the French Alliance in Mitchell's Plain, Black Box Theatre, Delft Rent Office in Delft, and Masambe at the Baxter respectively.

The take-away of the afternoon was really to support fellow artists in the industry - particularly the youth. As stated by Mamabolo, this extends beyond actors: we need to support singers, theatre makers, actors, scriptwriters, and everyone who is involved in bringing these creative pieces to fruition (both front of house and those who remain behind the scenes). We need to attend their shows, write about them, and provide them with the spaces and means to shine.

Another notable part of this year's Zabalaza Festival was Baxter CEO, Lara Foot's honouring of theatre giant, Zoleka Helesi, known as MaZo, who passed away in 2020.

During the Awards Ceremony, Mdu Kweyama, Curator and Artistic Director of the Zabalaza festival and Candice Poole, Director of ACT Cape Town, announced the continuation of the partnership between ACT and Zabalaza. The continuation of this partnership also means the continuation of the annual scholarship at ACT for a higher certificate for acting in film. Applications for the 2024 scholarship can be found on the ACT website.

Without further ado, the winners for the 13th annual ZABALAZA AWARDS were as follows:

Best Ensemble:

Ukunxunguphala Komphefumlo



Most Promising Actor:

Chulumanco Tengani



Most Promising Actress:

Elona Shumi



Best Supporting Actor:

Siyamthanda Poni



Best Supporting Actresses:

Nonhlanhla Duda

Palesa Moiloa



Best Script:

Tiro's Toughloop Testimony



Best Director:

Rowmonique Kayser



Best Actor:

Ayanda Haas



Best Actress:

Chantelle Makok



The Zoleka Helesi Award For A Female Of Outstanding Talent, presented by Lara Foot:

Buhle Sam



Finest of the Festival (best plays):

Oorwinnings Reis

Tiro's Toughloop Testimony

Lamentations

The 2023 ZABALAZA AWARDS showcased and honoured the talent, hard work, resilience, passion and potential for the future of South African theatre. The country can look forward to the injection of energy that will maintain South Africa's continuously cutting-edge theatre scene. Congratulations to all the participants and to Mdu Kweyama and his entire team for continuing to host such an important and relevant festival.