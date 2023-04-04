Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feature: THE 2023 ZABALAZA THEATRE AWARDS at the Baxter Theatre Centre Reflect Passion, Comradery, and Talent

2023 is the 13th year of this exciting festival.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Feature: THE 2023 ZABALAZA THEATRE AWARDS at the Baxter Theatre Centre Reflect Passion, Comradery, and Talent

The 13th annual Zabalaza Theatre Festival took place from 24 March until 31 March 2023. This year, the Festival boasted a whopping 37 productions and 189 participants. The very next day after the festival ended, the ZABALAZA AWARDS were held in the Golden Arrow Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre. As Coordinator Bulelani Mabutyana said, "To win is just a bonus. The process is the prize". Still, it is deeply gratifying for participants to be recognised, especially during the early stages of their careers in theatre. Indeed, the Festival is focused on developing and nurturing young theatre-makers in helping them to harness their potential.

Hosted by the dynamic Tankiso Mamabolo, the 2023 ZABALAZA AWARDS were a spectacle from start to finish. The show featured performances and musical interludes by both established and fresh local talent: a five-part band accompanied Zimbini, Black Pearls, Undlunkulu Umqamatha, and Sandë, all of whom had the audience on their feet with every song. Not even loadshedding could detract from the energy in the room (you're not in South Africa if you do not allude to loadshedding and the inconveniences thereof at every possible opportunity).

Before the advent of giving out the awards themselves, prayers for the Arts Industry were conducted in isiXhosa, English and Arabic respectively. This was a touching part of the ceremony, especially because they were often led by audience members themselves - as Mamabolo said to the participants, "Zabalaza is yours".

Feature: THE 2023 ZABALAZA THEATRE AWARDS at the Baxter Theatre Centre Reflect Passion, Comradery, and Talent The most beautiful element of the awards ceremony was the amount of support offered by the participants themselves. Each time a winner was announced, the audience exploded into applause with cheers and standing ovations. Indeed, Candice Poole, Director of ACT, Cape Town, who was present at the ceremony, remarked, "The energy, heart and talent is so inspiring." It really was. This collegiality is especially promising since the young nominees are the future of theatre in South Africa. Indeed, their productions were carefully chosen after months of mentorship and workshopping, which culminated in mini-festivals which took place over three weekends in late 2022 at the Baxter Concert Hall, Makukhanye Art Room in Khayalitsha, the French Alliance in Mitchell's Plain, Black Box Theatre, Delft Rent Office in Delft, and Masambe at the Baxter respectively.

The take-away of the afternoon was really to support fellow artists in the industry - particularly the youth. As stated by Mamabolo, this extends beyond actors: we need to support singers, theatre makers, actors, scriptwriters, and everyone who is involved in bringing these creative pieces to fruition (both front of house and those who remain behind the scenes). We need to attend their shows, write about them, and provide them with the spaces and means to shine.

Another notable part of this year's Zabalaza Festival was Baxter CEO, Lara Foot's honouring of theatre giant, Zoleka Helesi, known as MaZo, who passed away in 2020.

During the Awards Ceremony, Mdu Kweyama, Curator and Artistic Director of the Zabalaza festival and Candice Poole, Director of ACT Cape Town, announced the continuation of the partnership between ACT and Zabalaza. The continuation of this partnership also means the continuation of the annual scholarship at ACT for a higher certificate for acting in film. Applications for the 2024 scholarship can be found on the ACT website.

Feature: THE 2023 ZABALAZA THEATRE AWARDS at the Baxter Theatre Centre Reflect Passion, Comradery, and Talent Without further ado, the winners for the 13th annual ZABALAZA AWARDS were as follows:

Best Ensemble:
Ukunxunguphala Komphefumlo

Most Promising Actor:
Chulumanco Tengani

Most Promising Actress:
Elona Shumi

Best Supporting Actor:
Siyamthanda Poni

Best Supporting Actresses:
Nonhlanhla Duda
Palesa Moiloa

Best Script:
Tiro's Toughloop Testimony

Best Director:
Rowmonique Kayser

Best Actor:
Ayanda Haas

Best Actress:
Chantelle Makok

The Zoleka Helesi Award For A Female Of Outstanding Talent, presented by Lara Foot:
Buhle Sam

Finest of the Festival (best plays):
Oorwinnings Reis
Tiro's Toughloop Testimony
Lamentations

The 2023 ZABALAZA AWARDS showcased and honoured the talent, hard work, resilience, passion and potential for the future of South African theatre. The country can look forward to the injection of energy that will maintain South Africa's continuously cutting-edge theatre scene. Congratulations to all the participants and to Mdu Kweyama and his entire team for continuing to host such an important and relevant festival.



Pieter-Dirk Uys Returns With His Acclaimed One-man Memoir THE ECHO OF A NOISE Photo
Pieter-Dirk Uys Returns With His Acclaimed One-man Memoir THE ECHO OF A NOISE
Pieter-Dirk Uys will make his first trip to Johannesburg since before the lockdown.
Lizette Volkwyn Presents I CAN SEE YOU LIE at Centurion Golf Club Country Estate Photo
Lizette Volkwyn Presents I CAN SEE YOU LIE at Centurion Golf Club Country Estate
Are you tired of being deceived and not knowing it? Do you want to take control of your conversations and improve your communication skills? Then you cannot afford to miss the workshop on the science of lie detection.
Review: DEVIL SONG is a Chocolate Box of Macabre Delicacies Photo
Review: DEVIL SONG is a Chocolate Box of Macabre Delicacies
The mood was set from the get-go when I watched DEVIL SONG on an autumnal evening with a yellowing moon. Compiled and directed by David Fick, this cabaret consists of different monologues and songs that create a funhouse of humanity's darker aspects. Needless to say, my inner goth was hooked from the start.
IYABUYUA IPOPArt FESTIVAL | THE OLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Comes to POPArt Theatre Photo
IYABUYUA IPOPArt FESTIVAL | THE OLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL Comes to POPArt Theatre
This piece stars Fiona Ramsay & Tony Bentel, who have worked together on several projects over many years and is a celebration of some of the work that they have enjoyed most and want to share with new and old audiences alike.

From This Author - Jaime Uranovsky

Jaime is a creative who hails from Cape Town, South Africa. She completed her BA in English and psychology in 2015 and her honours in English Literature the following year, both at the University o... (read more about this author)


Review: THE RANGERS at the Masambe Theatre Makes for a Riveting and Explosive Directorial DebutReview: THE RANGERS at the Masambe Theatre Makes for a Riveting and Explosive Directorial Debut
March 21, 2023

THE RANGERS is a new play written and directed by Daniel Newton in his directorial debut. The 80 minute psycho-thriller is one of the most tension-wrought plays I have ever seen – and I absolutely loved it.
Review: TOM, DICK AND HARRY at Milnerton Playhouse Is Filled to the Brim with Hilarious TomfooleryReview: TOM, DICK AND HARRY at Milnerton Playhouse Is Filled to the Brim with Hilarious Tomfoolery
March 21, 2023

Milnerton Playhouse’s most recent offering is the hilarious TOM, DICK AND HARRY – a farce that takes place over the course of one day in a London home. The play opens in the home of Tom (Anton Schäfer) and Linda (Grace Brain), a married couple, who are frantically preparing for the arrival of the head of an adoption agency...
Interview: Lorri Strauss, Sharon Spiegel Wagner, Stephanie Baartman of THE DRESS CODE at Theatre on the Square Chat about Why Their New Show Is 'on Trend'Interview: Lorri Strauss, Sharon Spiegel Wagner, Stephanie Baartman of THE DRESS CODE at Theatre on the Square Chat about Why Their New Show Is 'on Trend'
March 21, 2023

Stephanie Baartman, Lorri Strauss and Sharon Spiegel Wagner have teamed up to strut their stuff in their new musical revue, THE DRESS CODE, which comes to Theatre on the Square in Sandton in May 2023. Musical direction is by Clifford Cooper and Alan Swerdlow directs this show all about clothes, fashion and 'how we wear the clothes that make us, break us and fake us.' Stephanie, Lorri and Sharon chatted to me about the show and why it is set to be this season's hottest trend.
Interview: Daniel Geddes Chats about Bringing CRUISE to the Homecoming TheatreInterview: Daniel Geddes Chats about Bringing CRUISE to the Homecoming Theatre
March 13, 2023

CRUISE, written and originally performed by Jack Holden is a one-one play that tells the story of Michael Spencer, a young, gay man who is diagnosed with HIV in the 1980s and whose time left to live is limited.
Review: SUMMERSNOW at Maynardville Open-Air Festival Delights and EntrancesReview: SUMMERSNOW at Maynardville Open-Air Festival Delights and Entrances
March 5, 2023

The 2023 return to the Open-Air Festival at Maynardville ends with a captivating double-bill production presented by Cape Town City Ballet. LES PATINEAURS and LES SYLPHIDES are the perfect one-act ballets to be staged at Maynardville, the lush foliage of which adds to the magical element of these performances.
share