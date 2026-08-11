Cast Set For HAIRSPRAY at Die Centurion Teater

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Scenario Productions will bring the Broadway production Hairspray back to the South African stage - marking the musical's first professional South African staging since 2007. Performances will run from 22 October to 7 November 2026 at Die Centurion Teater. For many South African theatre lovers, this will be the first opportunity in almost 20 years to experience Hairspray professionally on home soil.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, Hairspray follows Tracy Turnblad, a big-hearted teenager with even bigger dreams. Tracy longs to dance on The Corny Collins Show, the hottest teen dance programme in town. When she finally gets her chance in the spotlight, she discovers that being famous is about far more than popularity and that sometimes one person can make a very big difference.

As Tracy challenges the unfair rules that divide people on television, at school and in society, her dream of dancing quickly becomes a joyful fight for integration, acceptance and equality.

Directors and Executive Producers Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe and Lian Sachse say they are thrilled to bring Hairspray to The Centurion Theatre, particularly at a time when its message of equality and inclusion continues to resonate.

'We are incredibly excited to give audiences the opportunity to experience this extraordinary musical on stage again. While the show is bursting with colour, comedy, incredible music and spectacular dancing, at its heart is a very important message about equality, inclusion and acceptance. Tracy's journey is a reminder that nobody should be excluded because of who they are, what they look like or where they come from. She refuses to accept the barriers placed in front of her and through her joy and determination, inspires others to stand up and make a difference. That message feels incredibly relevant and we hope audiences leave the theatre entertained, uplifted and reminded of the power of embracing our differences. Centurion is going to be the perfect home for this celebration of individuality, community and the belief that there is room for everyone on the dance floor.'

After an extraordinary open-audition process and months of anticipation, Scenario Productions is thrilled to reveal the company bringing Hairspray – The Broadway Musical back to the professional South African stage for the first time in nearly 20 years.

At the heart of the production is Carley Janse Van Vuuren as Tracy Turnblad, the energetic, fearless and big-hearted teenager whose confidence becomes a revolution. Carley is an Afrikaans acoustic folk musician, singer-songwriter and stage performer who first gained national television recognition as a contestant on Die Kontrak. She has released original music including Baadjie, Red Light and Wag vir Jou and in 2026 led an international company's Chappell Roan tribute show. Hairspray marks her professional musical-theatre debut.

Taking on one of musical theatre's most iconic roles is Thiart Li (also known as Shenay O'Brien) as Edna Turnblad, Tracy's loving and traditional mother.

Thiart's stage and screen work includes Ons vir Jou, Calling Us Home, Semi-Soet die Musiekblyspel, Geagte Kampeerders, Molly & Wors, Binnelanders, Generations and Shrek Jr. He is also known through his drag persona Shenay O'Brien, who became the first drag artist to compete on Idols SA and reached the Top 16 in 2015.

Opposing Tracy at every turn is Nadia Beukes as Velma Von Tussle, the snobbish and bigoted producer of The Corny Collins Show. Determined to protect her version of the status quo, Velma will stop at nothing to sabotage Tracy's growing popularity. Nadia's career includes two seasons as host of Boer Soek 'n Vrou on kykNET and appeared on Binnelanders. Her musical-theatre work includes The Sound of Music, for which she received both Naledi and Fleur du Cap nominations. In 2026 she made her directing debut with Ingrid: 'n Vlam in die Sneeu, produced by Scenario Productions.

The formidable Gugu Dhlamini takes on the role of Motormouth Maybelle, Seaweed and Little Inez's powerful mother, rhythm-and-blues singer and DJ. Motormouth is a force of nature - commanding, courageous and unwilling to stay silent in the face of injustice. Gugu's theatre credits include Janice Honeyman's Jack and the Beanstalk and Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, Disney's The Magic Box and Pretty Woman, where she worked as Vocal Swing and Kit understudy. She also works as a voice-over artist and has appeared in several television commercials.

As Edna's devoted husband, Carl Trautman plays Wilbur Turnblad, Tracy's quirky, affectionate father who owns a joke shop. Carl's work spans theatre, film, television, voice-over, radio drama and commercial performance. His theatre credits include Die Gelofte, Die Kaplyn, Die Afrikaner Maak So and Ons Vir Jou, while screen credits include Die Fakulteit, Diepe Waters and A Moment in Time.

Kyle Cronje takes on the role of Link Larkin, the handsome heartthrob and star dancer of The Corny Collins Show. Kyle's experience spans musical theatre, children's theatre, film and voice-over, with credits including Sweeney Todd, Cabaret and Rooi at the Nova Arts Festival. He has also worked in physical theatre, stage combat, improvisation, puppetry and voice-over work.

Hosting Baltimore's hottest television dance show is Klaus-Louis Jansen Van Vuuren as the charismatic Corny Collins, a smooth-talking television personality whose progressive attitude makes him a champion for giving Tracy and others a place in the spotlight. Klaus's stage work includes Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof and The Fatherland, while his producing work includes classical music projects such as Die Karoo Kunslied.

Tracy's loyal and delightfully quirky best friend Penny Pingleton is played by Caitlyn Hunkin. Sheltered by her strict mother, Penny's world begins to change when she falls in love with Seaweed and discovers the courage to become her own person. Caitlyn's professional work includes Hooked on Books, the National Children's Theatre productions of The Wonderful World of Beatrix Potter and The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark, and the ensemble of Scenario Productions' Sweeney Todd. She is also a dance teacher working toward additional teaching qualifications in Hip Hop and Tap.

TeeKay Baloyi plays the exceptional dancer Seaweed J. Stubbs, a talented performer. Seaweed becomes Penny's boyfriend and plays an important role in Tracy's journey towards challenging the segregation surrounding the show. Teekay's professional experience includes working in several Joburg Theatre pantomimes, the National Children's Theatre, the State Theatre and the Breytenbach Theatre. He has also worked as a musical-theatre director and choreographer, dance captain, conductor and drama educator, and is currently completing a PhD focused on contemporary South African musical theatre.

As Motormouth Maybelle's talented young daughter Little Inez, Mbali Hlomela brings to life a character who refuses to accept that her age or skin colour should prevent her from dancing on television. Mbali's musical theatre experience includes Cabaret, Sweeney Todd and Hansel and Gretel, with work spanning characterisation, physical theatre, vocal performance, movement and ensemble collaboration.

Velma's daughter Amber Von Tussle, played by Abby De Villiers, is Tracy's glamorous and vain rival for the coveted Miss Hairspray crown. Abby's stage credits include Die Gelofte, Die Kaplyn and Ons Vir Jou. Alongside her performing career, she is currently studying an LLB at Akademia.

Bringing another unforgettable character to the stage is Phillipa Higgins as Prudy Pingleton, Penny's extremely strict, conservative and closed-minded mother, whose attempts to control her daughter provide some of the show's biggest laughs. Philippa writes and releases original music and has toured New Zealand and Australia as a lead vocalist in The Dancing Queen Show, an ABBA tribute. After almost five years in the Netherlands, Hairspray marks her professional musical-theatre debut.

Adding even more sparkle, energy and attitude to the production are The Dynamites played by Yaounde Mabaso, Lumka Dumezweni and Sindisiwe Mjali.

Completing this powerhouse company are (in alphabetical order): Boris Petrenko, Christian Beyra Martinez, Jess Van Der Merwe, Kristoan Hattingh-Van Wyk, Nicole Brown, Rainy Van Zyl, Thuso Lobeko, Vivienne Dirkse Van Schalkwyk, and Wilf Mahne. Together, this dynamic company will bring the infectious energy, spectacular dancing and larger-than-life world of Hairspray roaring back to life.

The directors are equally enthusiastic about the calibre of the cast assembled for this landmark production.

'We are exceptionally proud of this cast. We have brought together an incredibly talented group of performers who possess everything this show demands - outstanding vocal ability, exceptional dancers, brilliant comic timing and, most importantly, enormous heart. We cannot wait for audiences to see the chemistry, energy and sheer theatricality they bring to Hairspray. We believe this cast is going to make this production something truly special and give South African audiences a Hairspray they will remember for a very long time.' - Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe & Lian Sachse, Directors and Executive Producers

Scenario Productions' 2026 staging is directed and executive produced by the award-winning theatre-duo Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe and Lian Sachse, with Luigia Casaleggio as Musical Director and Pinto Ferreira as Choreographer. The creative team also includes Ashleigh Hilton as Set and Costume Designer, Tiaan Kirsten-Lubbe as Lighting Designer and Kieran Pritchard as Sound Engineer.

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