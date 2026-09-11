Cape Town City Ballet to Host Master Classes With Qi Huan

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Qi Huan, a former principal dancer with the Royal New Zealand Ballet posed with Artistic Director Tracy Li and the Cape Town City Ballet dancers after teaching the company class this week. Q

i, whose visit was made possible by the Christian Ludolph Marais Trust with additional support from Keith Mackintosh Bursary Fund, will also be coaching dancers for the upcoming return season of David Nixon CBE's DRACULA, a ballet noir that sold out at Artscape earlier this year and that re-opens on 28 October 2026 for only six performances, perfectly timed for Halloween!

Members of the public have the opportunity to watch Huan take the dancers through their paces at the CTCB studios located on the corner of Lower Burg and Erin Road in Rondebosch on 14, 15 and 16 September 2026. Daily class (10h00-11h30) will cost R150 per person while a half-day pass that includes rehearsals (10h00-13h00) costs R300 per person.

To secure your seat please email admin@capetowncityballet.org.za or DM @capetowncityballet on Instagram.

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