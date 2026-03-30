ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE Tribute To The Beatles and The Rolling Stones Will Come to The Drama Factory in April

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All You Need Is Love - A Tribute to The Beatles & The Rolling Stones will come to The Drama Factory in April. The music will be performed by Duck Chowles, Andy Murray, and The Retro Rewind Band (Alan Lloyd, Karl Hering and Tony Drake). The performance is on 26 April.

About All You Need Is Love - A Tribute to The Beatles & The Rolling Stones

Get ready for a night where rock 'n roll royalty takes centre stage! Duck Chowles, Andy Murray, and the powerhouse Retro Rewind Band invite you to an electrifying celebration of two of the greatest bands the world has ever known—The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. Few names in music history command as much reverence as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. They are not just bands - they are institutions. Between them, they shaped modern rock 'n roll, redefined popular culture, created a catalogue of songs that continues to influence generations and set the benchmark for every rock act that followed. From the melodic genius of Lennon & McCartney to the swaggering, blues-infused anthems of Jagger & Richards, these two iconic bands stand among the greatest of all time. Their rivalry fuelled creativity. Their songs became anthems. Their legacy is eternal. Step back into the Sixties—an era when peace, love, and music ruled the world. Relive the soundtrack of a generation with timeless anthems that continue to inspire and ignite audiences across the globe. From “She Loves You” and the youthful energy of “A Hard Day's Night” to the swaggering riffs of “The Last Time” and the haunting beauty of “Ruby Tuesday”, this show is a kaleidoscope of unforgettable hits. Be swept away by the soul-stirring emotion of “Let It Be” and “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, then raise your voice to the roof with sing-along anthems like “Come Together”, “Jumpin' Jack Flash”, “Paint It Black”, and the ultimate crowd-pleaser, “Hey Jude.” Duck Chowles (guitar and vocals) — widely regarded as something of a legend on the South African live music circuit and often dubbed the “Mick Jagger of South Africa” — delivers the charisma, energy and unmistakable stage presence that these songs demand. With decades of performance experience and a reputation for electrifying audiences, Duck embodies the spirit of classic rock with authenticity and flair. He is joined by respected guitarist Andy Murray, whose musicianship and deep understanding of the era's sound ensure every riff, solo and harmony rings true to the originals. Backed by the powerhouse Retro Rewind Band, featuring Karl Hering on bass, Alan Lloyd on drums and Tony Drake on keyboards, the show captures both the polish and the raw edge that defined these musical giants.

Audiences can expect a journey through some of the most beloved songs ever written — from the anthemic singalongs and harmonies that defined a generation to the gritty rock classics that still fill stadiums today. This is more than a concert - it's a musical time machine, transporting you straight into the heart of rock history. It's a celebration of two bands whose rivalry pushed them to greatness, whose songs became the soundtrack of the 1960s and beyond, and whose influence remains unmatched. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to relive the magic, the memories, and the music of two legendary bands whose songs will never fade. All You Need is Love - your ticket, and one unforgettable night of rock 'n roll glory!