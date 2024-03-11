Washington Pavilion Hosts Free Ag Day Event In Appreciation Of Agriculture In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American agriculture is responsible for providing us with the necessities of everyday life and is the foundation of our way of life in South Dakota and beyond. To show appreciation to the farmers and ranchers of the Midwest, the Washington Pavilion is hosting Ag Day on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on its first, second and third floor lobbies.

The event is free. Attendees will learn about agriculture's significance through a variety of exhibits and experiences with opportunities to plant flower seeds, pet piglets, watch chicks hatch and so much more!

“Agriculture is crucial to South Dakota's economy and the reason for our great quality of life! Gather your family and join us at the Washington Pavilion to celebrate and learn about the ag industry,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education and Museums for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Each year, the Washington Pavilion hosts Ag Day to promote agriculture in the Midwest, with a focus on sharing how agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear daily. Producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and others will gather at the Washington Pavilion to celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture.

Ag Day attendees are encouraged to extend their stay following the event by purchasing a museums admission and exploring over 100 science exhibits in the Kirby Science Discovery Center and eight spacious art galleries in the Visual Arts Center.

For more information on Ag Day activities, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/AgDay.