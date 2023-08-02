The Washington Pavilion Reveals Lineup For Live & Local Series

The Washington Pavilion has announced the lineup for a new local performance series called Live & Local. This new series includes monthly performances showcasing local talent, including singers, dancers, comedians, actors, musicians, artists and more. All performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, September through May, at the Washington Pavilion’s Belbas Theater or Schulte Room.

“We had an overwhelming number of applications following the initial announcement of this new series. It’s clear we have an abundance of talent right here in Sioux Falls,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances at the Washington Pavilion. “We’re excited to continue to celebrate and encourage that talent with consistent live arts programming for the community!”

September 21, 2023

Improv Falls – Improv Comedy

Night Shield – Hip-Hop

October 19, 2023

Midtown Coffee Radio Hour – Radio-Hour-Style Show with Live Music

Nathan Barrow & Carey Hofer – Folk/Americana

November 16, 2023

Ben Gertner – Alternative Rock

Cirka Performance Arts – Acrobats

December 21, 2023

Andrea Ross – Broadway/Jazz

Janice Gilbert – Country/Americana/Folk

January 18, 2024

The Good Night Theatre Collective – Musical Theatre

February 15, 2024

Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective – Immersive Performance with Music, Poetry and Dance

March 21, 2024

Jefferson Steel – Steel Drum Percussion Ensemble

Xavier Pastrano – Music with Spoken-Word Poetry

April 18, 2024

Jordan Jaacks – Americana

Rich Show – Singer/Songwriter with Band and Visuals

May 16, 2024

Joey Colombi – Juggling

Nathan Hults – Stand-Up Comedy

Zach Dresch – Stand-Up Comedy

“We have really hit the mark when it comes to delivering on our mission with Live & Local,” says Kerri DeGraff, Chief Operating Officer at the Washington Pavilion. “As part of our commitment to supporting the arts community, we’re providing a platform for local performers to showcase their talent as well as providing entertainment opportunities and enrichment to the public.”

The series will kick off on September 21 with local improv group Improv Falls. Through short-form improv games and long-form improv stories, Improv Falls will pull laughter out of unusual, 100% original scenarios blended naturally from each performer’s imagination. The evening will end with hip-hop artist Night Shield for an upbeat performance that thrives on crowd participation!

Tickets for all nine dates go on sale this Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. at the affordable price of just $20 each plus tax. Visit WashingtonPavilion.org/LiveandLocal to view the full performance lineup and additional details, as well as purchase tickets on Friday.