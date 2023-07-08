THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens at The Black Hills Playhouse

Performances run from July 9 - July 23, 2023.

By: Jul. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Washington Pavilion Adds Five Performances to 2023-24 Season Photo 1 Washington Pavilion Adds Five Performances to 2023-24 Season
BEETLEJUICE, MEAN GIRLS And More On Sale At Washington Pavilion, July 22 Photo 2 BEETLEJUICE, MEAN GIRLS And More On Sale At Washington Pavilion, July 22
Visual Arts Center Receives Reaccreditation From the American Alliance of Museums Photo 3 Visual Arts Center Receives Reaccreditation From the American Alliance of Museums

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens at The Black Hills Playhouse

The Black Hills Playhouse will present The Drowsy Chaperone from July 9 - July 23, 2023. Hailed by The New York magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical", The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in his living room in this hilarious musical farce featuring BHP fan-favorite, Jeff Kingsbury. This loving send-up of the Jazz-Age musical features one show-stopping song and dance number after another. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan, and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Directed by BHP Artistic Director, Dan Workman, over 50 cast and crew members have worked to bring this incredible show to the stage. All costumes, set, lights, and sound are designed and built by professionals who come to the BHP from across the country to lend their talents to the season. The Black Hills Playhouse is a division within the University of South Dakota College of Fine Arts and has provided employment for seasoned professionals and emerging artists in Custer State Park since 1946.

Dress rehearsal performances are billed as Pay-As-You-Can, with general admission that is first-come, first-served. The Pay-As-You-Can Dress Rehearsal Performance for Drowsy is Saturday, July 8th, 7:30 pm. Generations of local families and visitors to the Park have attended shows at the Black Hills Playhouse.

Call 605 255-4141 for reservations or go online 24/7 at Click Here.

The BHP is a summer stock theatre that received support from the University of South Dakota, Black Hills Playhouse Alumni Association, and donors and funders of the Playhouse. South Dakota Arts Council support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota trough the Department of Tourism and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo credit: Russell Jensen, Sage Studios Photography

Artistic Team
Directed by Dan Workman
Music Direction Vonnie Houchin 

Choreographer Andrea Moore
Scenic Designer Jacee Cassarella 

Costume Designer Sara Curran Ice 

Lighting Designer Luke Granholm
Stage Manager Christian Erben
Sound Designer Lane Bode

 




RELATED STORIES - Sioux Falls

1
Visual Arts Center Receives Reaccreditation From the American Alliance of Museums Photo
Visual Arts Center Receives Reaccreditation From the American Alliance of Museums

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion has been reaccredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). The AAM is the only organization that represents the entire scope of the museum community.

2
Washington Pavilion Adds Five Performances to 2023-24 Season Photo
Washington Pavilion Adds Five Performances to 2023-24 Season

The Washington Pavilion is adding great new shows to the 2023-24 performance season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!

3
BEETLEJUICE, MEAN GIRLS And More On Sale At Washington Pavilion, July 22 Photo
BEETLEJUICE, MEAN GIRLS And More On Sale At Washington Pavilion, July 22

The Washington Pavilion has announced the on-sale schedule for single tickets to its 2023-24 Pavilion Performance Season. Close friends of the Washington Pavilion, including donors, subscribers, members and Facebook followers, receive early access.

4
Review: GREASE at The Premiere Playhouse Photo
Review: GREASE at The Premiere Playhouse

The Premiere Playhouse production of Grease checks off a lot of the boxes of what a great night at the theatre is all about. The band, led by Music Director Matthew Walicke provided a tight sound for this talented cast to rely on by setting a great pace and maintaining a good flow to this production. They facilitated seamless scene changes with their reprises and added a nice level of energy to the production.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

Sioux Falls SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shrek Jr The Musical presented by The Premiere Playhouse Education Program
Orpheum Theater Center (7/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical Jr presented by The Premiere Playhouse Penguin Project Education Program
Orpheum Theater Center (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5: The Musical Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton Book by Patricia Resnick
The Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center (7/27-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You