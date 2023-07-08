THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens at The Black Hills Playhouse

The Black Hills Playhouse will present The Drowsy Chaperone from July 9 - July 23, 2023. Hailed by The New York magazine as "The Perfect Broadway Musical", The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in his living room in this hilarious musical farce featuring BHP fan-favorite, Jeff Kingsbury. This loving send-up of the Jazz-Age musical features one show-stopping song and dance number after another. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan, and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

Directed by BHP Artistic Director, Dan Workman, over 50 cast and crew members have worked to bring this incredible show to the stage. All costumes, set, lights, and sound are designed and built by professionals who come to the BHP from across the country to lend their talents to the season. The Black Hills Playhouse is a division within the University of South Dakota College of Fine Arts and has provided employment for seasoned professionals and emerging artists in Custer State Park since 1946.

Dress rehearsal performances are billed as Pay-As-You-Can, with general admission that is first-come, first-served. The Pay-As-You-Can Dress Rehearsal Performance for Drowsy is Saturday, July 8th, 7:30 pm. Generations of local families and visitors to the Park have attended shows at the Black Hills Playhouse.

Call 605 255-4141 for reservations or go online 24/7 at Click Here.

The BHP is a summer stock theatre that received support from the University of South Dakota, Black Hills Playhouse Alumni Association, and donors and funders of the Playhouse. South Dakota Arts Council support is provided with funds from the State of South Dakota trough the Department of Tourism and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo credit: Russell Jensen, Sage Studios Photography

Artistic Team

Directed by Dan Workman

Music Direction Vonnie Houchin

Choreographer Andrea Moore

Scenic Designer Jacee Cassarella

Costume Designer Sara Curran Ice

Lighting Designer Luke Granholm

Stage Manager Christian Erben

Sound Designer Lane Bode