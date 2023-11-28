Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Steel Panther to Return to Sioux Falls in February 2024

Steel Panther is coming to The District on Friday, February 16, 2024! Tickets start at $27.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, December, 1st at 10 a.m.

About Steel Panther

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n' roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world's premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with four full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, and FOX NFL Sunday. 

Rolling Stone avowed, “There's a reason Steel Panther have transcended their origins as a cover band playing the Sunset Strip,” while Metal Sucks declared, Steel Panther's concept is genius...their songwriting is...preposterously snappy – and relatable.”

About Pepper Entertainment

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

Tickets are available at Click Here or pepperentertainment.com

For more information about The District visit:  thedistrictsf.com


1
Visual Arts Center In The Washington Pavilion to Host Winter Art Collective Event This Wee Photo
Visual Arts Center In The Washington Pavilion to Host Winter Art Collective Event This Weekend

Discover the Winter Art Collective event hosted by the Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion. This weekend, local artists will showcase their unique creations, available for purchase. Don't miss this opportunity to find one-of-a-kind gifts and support local artistry!

2
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; MURDER ON THE O Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Art Collective Comes to the Washington Pavilion This Weekend Photo
Art Collective Comes to the Washington Pavilion This Weekend

Art Collective comes to the Washington Pavilion this weekend. The event runs December 1–2, 2023 from 1–9 p.m. at the Everist Gallery | Visual Arts Center.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; 9 TO 5 THE MUSI Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards; 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

South Dakota SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
Christmas at the Cathedral in South Dakota Christmas at the Cathedral
Cathedral of St. Joseph (12/14-12/17)VIDEOS
To Kill a Mockingbird in South Dakota To Kill a Mockingbird
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (1/12-1/14)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
Annie (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Annie (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/30-5/01)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in South Dakota The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (6/03-6/03)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in South Dakota The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/05-4/06)
A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (12/15-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

