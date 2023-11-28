Steel Panther to Return to Sioux Falls in February 2024

Steel Panther is coming to The District on Friday, February 16, 2024! Tickets start at $27.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, December, 1st at 10 a.m.

About Steel Panther

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000. Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n' roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world's premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with four full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, and FOX NFL Sunday.

Rolling Stone avowed, “There's a reason Steel Panther have transcended their origins as a cover band playing the Sunset Strip,” while Metal Sucks declared, Steel Panther's concept is genius...their songwriting is...preposterously snappy – and relatable.”

About Pepper Entertainment

Tickets are available at Click Here or pepperentertainment.com

For more information about The District visit: thedistrictsf.com