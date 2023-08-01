SculptureWalk Opens Call For Art For 21st Exhibition In 2024

Curated by a panel of local leaders, art enthusiasts and businesses, SculptureWalk features more than 60 new sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls annually.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Washington Pavilion Names Margaret Carmody As Chief Strategy Officer Photo 3 Washington Pavilion Names Margaret Carmody As Chief Strategy Officer
Sioux Falls Municipal Band Performs Stars and Stripes Forever This Month Photo 4 Sioux Falls Municipal Band Performs Stars and Stripes Forever This Month

SculptureWalk Opens Call For Art For 21st Exhibition In 2024

Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world – SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2024 exhibit, which will be the organization's 21st year of bringing art to the people.

 

“We are thrilled to have just completed our milestone 20th anniversary of this beautiful exhibition with both longtime and new artists contributing,” says curator Jana Anderson. “It's exciting to bring such unique beauty right here to Sioux Falls, and we are looking forward to seeing the talent that comes our way in our 21st year.”

 

Curated by a panel of local leaders, art enthusiasts and businesses, SculptureWalk features more than 60 new sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls annually. Each spring new works are installed, on generous loan from their creators. Most sculptures are available for purchase, and each year, the City of Sioux Falls purchases a sculpture to add to its permanent collection.

 

Since 2003, SculptureWalk has installed more than 1,000 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls. Of those, 226 sculptures have been sold. SculptureWalk has satellite programs at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center campus, the University of Sioux Falls, downtown Vermillion, the University of South Dakota and in Watertown.

 

To be considered for the SculptureWalk in 2024, artists are encouraged to submit a completed application, photos of up to five sculptures and an artist statement. The call for art closes October 1, 2023. Applications and more information can be found at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Artists.

 

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that organizes an annual exhibit of outdoor sculptures throughout downtown Sioux Falls. The current exhibit includes more than 60 original pieces of art. SculptureWalk owns and maintains the Arc of Dreams, a monumental stainless-steel sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River. SculptureWalk's mission is to bring art to the people, and its guiding principle is to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. More than 300,000 visitors enjoy viewing its artworks each year. SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com



RELATED STORIES - Sioux Falls

1
Washington Pavilion Names Margaret Carmody As Chief Strategy Officer Photo
Washington Pavilion Names Margaret Carmody As Chief Strategy Officer

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. has announced that it has named Margaret Carmody as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Carmody will be responsible for advancing the organization's strategy to ensure continued growth and success.

2
Sioux Falls Municipal Band Performs Stars and Stripes Forever This Month Photo
Sioux Falls Municipal Band Performs Stars and Stripes Forever This Month

Sioux Falls Municipal Band presents Stars and Stripes Forever. The performance is set for Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at McKennan Park.

3
Emmy Winner Richard Thomas Will Star In Sioux Falls Engagement Of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Photo
Emmy Winner Richard Thomas Will Star In Sioux Falls Engagement Of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas is confirmed to star as Atticus Finch for the complete third touring season of the First National Tour of the history-making production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. The production is currently on a multi-year national tour across North America.

4
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens at The Black Hills Playhouse Photo
THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens at The Black Hills Playhouse

The Black Hills Playhouse will present The Drowsy Chaperone from July 9 - July 23, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Sioux Falls SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical Jr presented by The Premiere Playhouse Penguin Project Education Program
Orpheum Theater Center (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5: The Musical Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton Book by Patricia Resnick
The Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center (7/27-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You