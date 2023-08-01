SculptureWalk Opens Call For Art For 21st Exhibition In 2024

Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world – SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2024 exhibit, which will be the organization's 21st year of bringing art to the people.

“We are thrilled to have just completed our milestone 20th anniversary of this beautiful exhibition with both longtime and new artists contributing,” says curator Jana Anderson. “It's exciting to bring such unique beauty right here to Sioux Falls, and we are looking forward to seeing the talent that comes our way in our 21st year.”

Curated by a panel of local leaders, art enthusiasts and businesses, SculptureWalk features more than 60 new sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls annually. Each spring new works are installed, on generous loan from their creators. Most sculptures are available for purchase, and each year, the City of Sioux Falls purchases a sculpture to add to its permanent collection.

Since 2003, SculptureWalk has installed more than 1,000 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls. Of those, 226 sculptures have been sold. SculptureWalk has satellite programs at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center campus, the University of Sioux Falls, downtown Vermillion, the University of South Dakota and in Watertown.

To be considered for the SculptureWalk in 2024, artists are encouraged to submit a completed application, photos of up to five sculptures and an artist statement. The call for art closes October 1, 2023. Applications and more information can be found at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Artists.

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that organizes an annual exhibit of outdoor sculptures throughout downtown Sioux Falls. The current exhibit includes more than 60 original pieces of art. SculptureWalk owns and maintains the Arc of Dreams, a monumental stainless-steel sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River. SculptureWalk's mission is to bring art to the people, and its guiding principle is to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. More than 300,000 visitors enjoy viewing its artworks each year. SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com