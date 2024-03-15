PUPPY PALS Comes to the Orpheum Theater Center in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As seen on “America’s Got Talent,” Puppy Pals will arrive at the Orpheum Theater Center on April 2 at 6 p.m. Puppy Pals is a family fun, action-packed show where adopted and rescued dogs perform spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats!

“Grab your loved ones and come spend an evening with these talented furry friends — you won’t regret it,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

The Puppy Pals had animal lovers around the world begging for more after their live quarterfinal performance on “America’s Got Talent!” Only 44 acts were chosen to perform at the AGT Live Shows out of over one million who auditioned for Season 15 of America’s most-watched summer show.

Full of surprises and laugh-out-loud canine comedy, this performance is a howling good time for audiences of all ages! To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main.