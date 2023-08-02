PUDDLES PITY PARTY Comes To The District, November 7

Puddles Pity Party is coming to The District on Tuesday, November 7. Tickets start at $30.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Etix.com or pepperentertainment.com.

Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is comparable to rock legends like Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury, has amassed nearly 900K YouTube subscribers and performed sold out shows all over the globe including The Kennedy Center in D.C., San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, London's Soho Theatre, and a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. In 2022, he performed a duet with the iconic Eric Idle in Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon filmed for CBS and was a surprise guest on the Season 4 finale of ABC's The Conners. He also landed the coveted John Lewis Holiday advert in the UK with a cover of “All the Small Things” that he recorded with Postmodern Jukebox. Puddles was a quarter finalist on Season 12 of America's Got Talent and appeared on the 2020 season of AGT The Champions. Deftly combining melancholy with the absurd, Puddles has received endorsements and accolades from musical comedy legends like Jack Black, Michael McKean, Weird Al Yankovic, Drew Carey, Nick Offerman and Paul Reubens. His one-of-a-kind “textured voice laced with melancholy” (NY Times) has been hailed as “operatic” (Boston Globe) and his show both “life-affirming” (Herald Scotland) and “hysterically funny” (LA Weekly).

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

For more information about The District, visit: Click Here.