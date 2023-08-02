PUDDLES PITY PARTY Comes To The District, November 7

Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is comparable to rock legends like Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury, has amassed nearly 900K YouTube subscribers.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Washington Pavilion Names Margaret Carmody As Chief Strategy Officer Photo 3 Washington Pavilion Names Margaret Carmody As Chief Strategy Officer
Sioux Falls Municipal Band Performs Stars and Stripes Forever This Month Photo 4 Sioux Falls Municipal Band Performs Stars and Stripes Forever This Month

PUDDLES PITY PARTY Comes To The District, November 7

Puddles Pity Party is coming to The District on Tuesday, November 7. Tickets start at $30.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Etix.com or pepperentertainment.com.

Puddles Pity Party, the 7-foot sad clown whose golden voice is comparable to rock legends like Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury, has amassed nearly 900K YouTube subscribers and performed sold out shows all over the globe including The Kennedy Center in D.C., San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts, London's Soho Theatre, and a residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. In 2022, he performed a duet with the iconic Eric Idle in Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon filmed for CBS and was a surprise guest on the Season 4 finale of ABC's The Conners. He also landed the coveted John Lewis Holiday advert in the UK with a cover of “All the Small Things” that he recorded with Postmodern Jukebox. Puddles was a quarter finalist on Season 12 of America's Got Talent and appeared on the 2020 season of AGT The Champions. Deftly combining melancholy with the absurd, Puddles has received endorsements and accolades from musical comedy legends like Jack Black, Michael McKean, Weird Al Yankovic, Drew Carey, Nick Offerman and Paul Reubens. His one-of-a-kind “textured voice laced with melancholy” (NY Times) has been hailed as “operatic” (Boston Globe) and his show both “life-affirming” (Herald Scotland) and “hysterically funny” (LA Weekly). 

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

For more information about The District, visit: Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Sioux Falls

1
The Washington Pavilion Reveals Lineup For Live & Local Series Photo
The Washington Pavilion Reveals Lineup For Live & Local Series

The Washington Pavilion has announced the lineup for a new local performance series called Live & Local. This new series includes monthly performances showcasing local talent, including singers, dancers, comedians, actors, musicians, artists and more.

2
SculptureWalk Opens Call For Art For 21st Exhibition In 2024 Photo
SculptureWalk Opens Call For Art For 21st Exhibition In 2024

Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world – SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2024 exhibit, which will be the organization's 21st year of bringing art to the people.

3
Washington Pavilion Names Margaret Carmody As Chief Strategy Officer Photo
Washington Pavilion Names Margaret Carmody As Chief Strategy Officer

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. has announced that it has named Margaret Carmody as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Carmody will be responsible for advancing the organization's strategy to ensure continued growth and success.

4
Sioux Falls Municipal Band Performs Stars and Stripes Forever This Month Photo
Sioux Falls Municipal Band Performs Stars and Stripes Forever This Month

Sioux Falls Municipal Band presents Stars and Stripes Forever. The performance is set for Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at McKennan Park.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

Sioux Falls SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5: The Musical Music and Lyrics by Dolly Parton Book by Patricia Resnick
The Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center (7/27-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical Jr presented by The Premiere Playhouse Penguin Project Education Program
Orpheum Theater Center (8/11-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You