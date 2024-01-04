No School? No Problem! Keep Learning During No School STEAM Day on January 12 at the Washington Pavilion

Children will have a productive, educational and fun time off from school in an exciting, engaging environment.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Give your child an educational and fun time off from school! Spend Friday, January 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion learning about STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and math. Children will have a productive, educational and fun time off from school in an exciting, engaging environment.

No School STEAM Day offers an affordable day camp for families on days when school is not in session. Students will have the chance to explore the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center, watch an awe-inspiring film in the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium, use the Engineering Design process, investigate coding and robotics and experience hands-on science and art activities.

“There is no better place than the Washington Pavilion to provide these opportunities to explore STEAM education. From the Kirby Science Discovery Center to the Visual Arts Center to our new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium, we have exactly what kids need to be enriched and entertained — all while expanding their creativity and critical thinking skills!” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Programming, Education and Exhibits for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Space is still available for the No School STEAM Day on January 12. Two additional No School STEAM Days are scheduled for February 5 and March 15. The cost is $35 per child, and scholarships also are offered. Register online at WashingtonPavilion.org/STEAM.




