Matt Stell & Chayce Beckham Announced At The Alliance In Sioux Falls

Jan. 24, 2023  

Matt Stell with special guest Chayce Beckham and Halle Kearns are coming to The Alliance on Saturday, April 1st, 2023. Tickets start at $22 plus applicable fees and are on sale now.

With over 360 Million cumulative streams across his catalog to date, Matt is adding to this tally with his newest single, "That Ain't Me No More," the follow up to his back-to-back No. 1s, Platinum-certified track "Prayed For You" and Gold-certified " Everywhere But On."

In 2020, Stell kicked off the year with a performance on "Good Morning America," leading into his first headlining tour. He started Penned Up - his hugely successful eight-week Instagram-live series, was the first-ever artist to receive a virtual plaque from the RIAA for "Prayed For You," one of NSAI's 10 "Songs We Wish We'd Written," and performed the National anthem for NASCAR and NFL events. In October he released his new EP, Better Than That. Co-produced by Stell with Ash Bowers, the eight-song EP includes the recently released "If I Was A Bar," and its innovative music video filmed during quarantine, where Matt played all 13 characters.

The 6'7 Arkansas native has come a long way from playing college basketball for Drury University and making the choice to head to Nashville instead of Cambridge, MA where he was accepted into Harvard University's Extension School Pre-Med program. Following his dream of writing and performing, the self taught vocalist and guitar-player made the move to Music City in 2014, landing a publishing and management deal with Wide Open Music and a record deal with music industry powerhouse Barry Weiss' RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville.

American Idol winner and "2022 Artist to Watch" (Country Now, Country Swag, Music Mayhem Magazine, Sounds Like Nashville) Chayce Beckham is "no doubt a force to be reckoned with, while proving he will leave a scorching mark on the Country music genre for years to come" (PopCulture).

"One of the most buzzed-about newcomers in Country music today" (Parade), Beckham's debut EP Doin' It Right skyrocketed to No. 1 on All Genres and Country Charts and received critical acclaim from E! News!, Billboard, People, CMT, PopCulture, Sweety High and more. Having just dropped his newest smash "Keeping Me Up All Night," Beckham is headlining his own shows before hitting the road with Country superstar Luke Combs this fall. The first to ever win the competition show with an original song, his semi-autobiographical, self-written track "23" shot to the top of numerous viral charts on Spotify. A triple threat artist, Beckham is an incredibly captivating performer, powerhouse vocalist and talented songwriter.

Halle Kearns burst onto the music scene in 2020 with her first three singles, culminating in the release of her debut EP 'Finally' at the end of the year. 'Finally' reached over 4 million collective streams, was added to Sirius XM's The Highway, added to 8 Spotify editorial playlists, and received 250+ press features. These included a People Magazine exclusive, and being named as (her home state) Missouri's 2021 Female Vocalist of the Year. All of this was accomplished in under 6 months time. Halle has captivated audiences at over 300 shows supporting legendary country acts such as Trace Adkins, David Nail, Eli Young Band, and many more. She's also had the opportunity to play some of Nashville's right-of passage events such as Whiskey Jam and The Listening Room with Song Suffragettes. With an incredible amount of momentum behind her, Kearns is introducing a fresh new wave with the first two singles from her sophomore EP, due early 2022. Through her vulnerable storytelling, "Nothing Left" has shown an immense impact on thousands of listeners. She followed it up with another single "Happy In This Bar" yet again, showcasing her incredible songwriting ability with this heartfelt ballad. An unmatched drive accompanied by an ever-growing fanbase has proven Halle has only scratched the surface of what will be achieved in her career.




