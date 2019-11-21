Jade Presents Leo Kottke Concerts In Fargo & Sioux Falls Postponed To May 2020

Due to illness, Leo Kottke will be rescheduling this weekend's shows in Fargo, N.D., and Sioux Falls, S.D. Kottke is excited to return in the spring with Fargo now on Saturday, May 9, 2020, and Sioux Falls on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Ticket holders should contact the box office with any questions.

To reach Tickets300 in Fargo, call 1-866-300-8300. The Orpheum Theater Box Office in Sioux Falls can be reached at (605) 367-6000 or 1-877-WASHPAV (877-924-4728).

