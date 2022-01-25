JINJER Comes to THE DISTRICT This March; Tickets On Sale January 27

Jinjer is coming to The District in Sioux Falls, SD on Thursday, March 17th. Tickets for the show start at $30.00 plus applicable fees and are on sale Thursday, January 27th at 10am.

Through their relentless hard work, non-stop touring and critically acclaimed /chart-breaking releases gaining over 250M streams/views across all platforms globally - JINJER are truly one of modern metal's hottest and most exciting bands around today. The band has become synonymous with doing things their own way and breaking every rule in the Heavy Metal handbook- which they made loudly clear on their hugely successful fourth studio album: WALLFLOWERS.

In less than12 years, the four-piece Progressive Groove metal wrecking machine known as JINJER have carved their very own place in the Metal landscape. Hailing from Donetsk but now based in Kiev, this Ukrainian musical oddity formed in 2009 but consider the official start of the band with the addition of the incredible vocalist and Femme Fatale Tatiana Shmayluk in 2010. The band labored intensively and honed their sound in practice rooms and local stages relentlessly, culminating in their now cult debut album release INHALE, DO NOT BREATHE in 2012 and winning Best Ukrainian Metal Band in 2013. They would be awarded this prize again a few years later.

In August 2021, to the surprise and delight of fans, JINJER released their most ambitious album to date: WALLFLOWERS, presenting a methodical and premeditated next step in the band's already imposing career, but moreover, mirroring the personal adversities they've faced during the worldwide events over the last few years. WALLFLOWERS is not only an upgrade to the progressive groove metal sound that all JINJER fans crave, but also a sonic pressure cooker of technical musicianship, emotional fury and an intense soundtrack befitting the harrowing state of the world today.

Tickets will be available at www.etix.com, www.pepperentertainment.com, and www.thedistrictsf.com.