Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Sam McLellan of THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion

Now through OCtober 23rd.

Register for Sioux Falls News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

It was a pleasure to hear the pure excitement and energy in Sam McLellan's voice as I spoke with him by phone today. The cast and crew are just rolling into Sioux Falls to bring THE BOOK OF MORMON to the audiences at the Washington Pavilion, and Sam took a few minutes to visit with me. Sam is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point and does have a little experience with the missionary life, in that he spent 15 years of his life in Mexico with his missionary parents ( they're not Mormon though). I wondered how that experience might inform his performance as Elder Price in this production, but he indicated that it really informs his performance only in that it informs his own person and character in real life. He indicated having an awareness and respect for the work of missionaries in their attempts to educate and inform people who may be somewhat resistant to the message of the mission. So, that sounds like a job in "sales" to me, and I know from whence I speak.

This is Sam's third touring gig, he was previously part of the Broadway touring companies of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and ANASTASIA. The opportunity to join THE BOOK OF MORMON as Elder Price is what theatre folk would call a "dream role." But Sam indicates that it is also the most challenging acting role he has ever undertaken. This role is physically and vocally challenging but also very rewarding for him. His favorite "funny guy" in the show is his compatriot Elder Cunningham, played by Sam Nackman, whom he indicates, is "so hilarious, he steals the show every night." He expresses great enthusiasm for the entire cast of the production and is looking forward to a lovely weekend in Sioux Falls. After just 3 weeks on the road, they are feeling the benefits of hitting their rhythm and are excited to be at the Washington Pavilion for a limited engagement.

Call the box office TODAY or get online to purchase tickets for the show "everyone will be talking about"...at the Washington Pavilion box office, 605-367-6000 or online at WashingtonPavilion.org.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Sioux Falls Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - Sonja Niles

Sonja Niles has 40 plus years in theatre performance and directing and has been a guest director throughout South Dakota and Montana. Sonja has performed in community theatres in Aberdeen, Watertow... (read more about this author)


Interview: Sam McLellan of THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington PavilionInterview: Sam McLellan of THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion
October 21, 2022

It was a pleasure to hear the pure excitement and energy in Sam McLellan's voice as I spoke with him by phone today. The cast and crew are just rolling into Sioux Falls to bring THE BOOK OF MORMON to the audiences at the Washington Pavilion, and Sam took a few minutes to visit with me. Sam is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point and does have a little experience with the missionary life, in that he spent 15 years of his life in Mexico with his missionary parents ( they're not Mormon though). I wondered how that experience might inform his performance as Elder Price in this production, but he indicated that it really informs his performance only in that it informs his own person and character in real life. He indicated having an awareness and respect for the work of missionaries in their attempts to educate and inform people who may be somewhat resistant to the message of the mission. So, that sounds like a job in 'sales' to me, and I know from whence I speak.
Previews: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington PavilionPreviews: THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion
October 20, 2022

THE BOOK OF MORMON is back in Sioux Falls by popular demand. After playing an 8 show run in 2017, on October 21-23 they will play another limited engagement at the Washington Pavilion.
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Premiere PlayhouseReview: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Premiere Playhouse
October 2, 2022

The Premiere Playhouse production of Mel Brook's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN has a talented cast of actors that bring together a mostly delightful evening of theatre. The set design is well executed and shifts from the various locales of the story with ease. The colors and textures of the scenery were nicely painted and crafted to create the creepy castle atmosphere and laboratory.
Review: ANNIE JR. at The Premiere PlayhouseReview: ANNIE JR. at The Premiere Playhouse
August 13, 2022

ANNIE JR. at The Premiere Playhouse is a production in conjunction with The Penguin Project, an initiative that started in Peoria, Illinois as a way to empower children with special needs through theatre. The artists involved with Annie Jr. in Friday evening's production were partnered with a mentor performer and the results of their efforts were glorious.
Review: Broadway's ANASTASIA Delights at Washington PavilionReview: Broadway's ANASTASIA Delights at Washington Pavilion
June 18, 2022

Most of the fun in seeing a new Broadway musical is in anticipating the experience with no preconceived notions of how it will be produced. ANASTASIA at the Washington Pavilion certainly gave Sioux Falls audiences an opportunity to be surprised and delighted.