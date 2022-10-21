Interview: Sam McLellan of THE BOOK OF MORMON at Washington Pavilion

It was a pleasure to hear the pure excitement and energy in Sam McLellan's voice as I spoke with him by phone today. The cast and crew are just rolling into Sioux Falls to bring THE BOOK OF MORMON to the audiences at the Washington Pavilion, and Sam took a few minutes to visit with me. Sam is a graduate of University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point and does have a little experience with the missionary life, in that he spent 15 years of his life in Mexico with his missionary parents ( they're not Mormon though). I wondered how that experience might inform his performance as Elder Price in this production, but he indicated that it really informs his performance only in that it informs his own person and character in real life. He indicated having an awareness and respect for the work of missionaries in their attempts to educate and inform people who may be somewhat resistant to the message of the mission. So, that sounds like a job in "sales" to me, and I know from whence I speak.

This is Sam's third touring gig, he was previously part of the Broadway touring companies of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and ANASTASIA. The opportunity to join THE BOOK OF MORMON as Elder Price is what theatre folk would call a "dream role." But Sam indicates that it is also the most challenging acting role he has ever undertaken. This role is physically and vocally challenging but also very rewarding for him. His favorite "funny guy" in the show is his compatriot Elder Cunningham, played by Sam Nackman, whom he indicates, is "so hilarious, he steals the show every night." He expresses great enthusiasm for the entire cast of the production and is looking forward to a lovely weekend in Sioux Falls. After just 3 weeks on the road, they are feeling the benefits of hitting their rhythm and are excited to be at the Washington Pavilion for a limited engagement.

Call the box office TODAY or get online to purchase tickets for the show "everyone will be talking about"...at the Washington Pavilion box office, 605-367-6000 or online at WashingtonPavilion.org.